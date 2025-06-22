Virtue can be acquired by a prince by properly discharging the laws and their functions as ruler (civic virtue), by demonstrating power, autonomy and resoluteness (political virtue), by practicing moral rectitude understood as morally grounded in Christianity (moral virtue), but the utmost virtue and glory is acquired by appearing to do evil or doing evil out of necessity to deliver one’s country from foreign rule (including freedom from rule of banks) (aka military virtue). Put differently, one may be morally required to violate moral principles to save the unity of their country, to reform corruption, to put down subsidized non-grassroots insurrections and conspiracies, to repel the weaponization of immigration, to thwart regime changes from enemy nations, and win wars not just battles. The highest form of virtue, military virtue to save one’s country is paramount over the humanly impossible piety of the Christian Sermon on the Mount because the threat to the state is existential and leaves citizens subject to mass plunder, rape and prostitution, and slavery. ‘You should pay no attention to what is just or unjust (but only) in an emergency’”. Otherwise, Christian morality should be the default position. But the highest form of virtue is the willingness to lose one’s soul for the sake of their country. – Paraphrase from The Prince by Niccolo Machiavelli.

Does Donald Trump, a lifetime egotistic actor and so-called entrepreneur of the gambling-luxury hospitality industry, picked by oligarchs to serve as the “acting president” of the United States, have no virtue in going to war against Iran in a war that clearly does not serve any rational interests (causses belli) of the American public? The answer by most Evangelical Christians up until Trump bombed three supposed Iranian nuclear energy production sites, was to trust Trump to negotiate out of the perceived push into war by the Israel Lobby in the U.S.

But blind Evangelicals have no awareness that Israel assassinated the lead Iranian negotiator before the US bombed such supposed nuclear bomb making sites in Iran. Trump kept giving lip service to continued negotiation when he authorized murdering the Iranian lead negotiator (somewhat like fictional King David denying he had anything to do with sending his military general Uriah, the husband of his mistress Bathsheba, to a death in combat). Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the US had no foreknowledge of this assassination plan. However, unlike the fictional King David, Trump surprisingly blurted out that he knew of the plan and presumably did not oppose it.

Is this willful negligence by Trump to fail to stop the proxy Israel-Iran war and does it equate to a lack of virtue on his part, despite his family would likely be threatened by London bankers if he failed to comply with their dictates? Inaction foreclosed any attempts to negotiate the phony reasons for the war: the concocted story of the stoppage of Iran from enriching uranium to construct an atom bomb. But Iranian Muslim leaders had issued their own “fatwa” against making a-bombs several years ago as against Islamic religious virtue.

The US-Proxy Israel vs. Iran War is yet another “bankers war” between London and New York banks against BRICS’ nations attempting to leave the confiscatory reserve currency system of the US dollar. The US has previously fought wars of conquest against Iraq, Libya, Syria, and failed wars against Afghanistan and Yemen to stop them from leaving the US dollar reserve system. The US CIA also attempted to conduct a regime change in Egypt in 2012 through their proxy The Muslim Brotherhood but failed due to the populist Egyptian “couch party” resistance movement. The Egyptian “couch party” movement is the only successful defeat of an attempted color revolution in the Mid East. And there has not been any such similar resistance in America in the “land of the free and the home of the brave” mainly due to Evangelical Christian worship of, and servility to, the state.

But Trump’s actions and inactions still leave the possibility stated by Alex Krainer that Trump is setting a double trap for Israel that will lead to its demise in the Middle East. Moreover, another failed banker’s war could sever or weaken the covert stranglehold that London banks have over America mainly through Israel’s bribery of the US Congress. Much of what Trump says are more lies piled onto previous lies. And he appears to be nothing but a water carrier for evil London banking interests who also concocted the fictional but deadly COVID pandemic.

But the recent US bombing of so-called nuclear bomb construction sites raises more questions: was the bombing mostly political theater that gave Iran two weeks to remove personnel and equipment? And thus far, why no retaliation from Iran? And bunker busters reportedly weren’t used but tomahawk missiles that required no flying over Iran. And allegedly neither has Israel been flying over Iranian airspace thus far in their proxy war.

Another strange action is that Russian president Putin “greenlighted” Trump bombing Iran by stating Russia had no treaty with Iran that required reciprocal military support. Was Trump’s bombing orchestrated with Putin?

But according to Machiavelli, it isn’t lies that we should judge Trump by, but by outcomes and consequences, which remain to be seen, despite my own misgivings about him. So far, Trump is like the nurse that infused saline solution is COVID injections instead of mRNA. Machiavelli never denied calling evil actions evil nor tried to conceal evil. Instead he advocated declaring evil, evil, so that one could do proper private penance for such actions. But Machiavelli never addressed a ruler using the proxy military of another country, like Israel, to do their dirty work, although he opposed using mercenary troops. Trump desires to inflate the perceptions of his bombings into successful stealth bomber missions. But nonetheless, the US, and Evangelical Christians, have dirty hands no less because they allow Israel to do their evil.