Dr. Isaac Eliaz and Eliaz Therapeutics are pioneering a therapeutic apheresis (dialysis) device (XGAL-3) to selectively remove galectin-3 (Gal-3) from the bloodstream, aiming to improve outcomes in sepsis and acute kidney injury (AKI) by addressing a key driver of inflammation and immune dysregulation.

https://www.eliaztherapeutics.com

Here's a more detailed explanation:

· The Problem: Galectin-3 (Gal-3) is a protein that plays a role in immune dysregulation, inflammation, and fibrosis, and its levels are elevated in conditions like sepsis and AKI, correlating with poor outcomes. · Eliaz Therapeutics' Solution: Eliaz Therapeutics is developing a therapeutic apheresis device called XGAL-3, which selectively removes Gal-3 from the bloodstream through targeted therapeutic apheresis. · How it Works: Apheresis is a well-established procedure that involves removing blood, separating the plasma, running it through filtration columns to remove unwanted compounds (like Gal-3), and then reintroducing the filtered blood components back into the patient. · Potential Benefits: Studies in animal models of sepsis show that removing Gal-3 via apheresis significantly reduces mortality and multi-organ damage. · Current Status: Eliaz Therapeutics has received funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to conduct large animal safety studies of the XGal-3 device, paving the way for clinical trials in sepsis and S-AKI patients. · Expert Opinion: Isaac Eliaz, MD, CEO of Eliaz Therapeutics, believes that XGAL-3 offers a potential solution for addressing a significant unmet need in the treatment of sepsis and AKI. · Gal-3 and Sepsis: Studies have shown that elevated Gal-3 levels at ICU admission predict S-AKI and mortality in patients with sepsis. · Gal-3 and AKI: Gal-3 may continue to play a role in the progression of AKI past the 2 to 8 h range detected in rat models.

Eliaz Therapeutics

Eliaz Therapeutics is pioneering a groundbreaking medical device designed to selectively remove galectin-3 (Gal-3) from the bloods...

Eliaz Therapeutics

Galectin-3 in septic acute kidney injury: a translational study - PubMed

Mar 18, 2021 — Abstract * Background: Galectin-3 (Gal-3) is a pleiotropic glycan-binding protein shown to be involved in sepsis and ...

National Institutes of Health (NIH) (.gov)

Galectin-3 in septic acute kidney injury: a translational study

* Discussion. In this translational study, we evaluated the role of Gal-3 in sepsis and S-AKI. We found that elevated Gal-3 level...

National Institutes of Health (NIH) (.gov)

This is for informational purposes only. For medical advice or diagnosis, consult a professional. Generative AI is experimental.

Dr. Eliaz Question and Answer session online March 10, 2025 -

LINK. https://www.instagram.com/drisaaceliaz/p/DGmLJ5QyAZP/?img_index=1

___________________________

How long does it take to get rid of lectins in food?

Greger of NutritionFacts notes, “Without presoaking, it takes 45 minutes in a pressure cooker to get rid of all lectins, but an hour to make kidney beans edible. So basically… cooking beans to the point where they are considered edible is more than sufficient to destroy virtually all lectin activity.”

Are bananas high in pectin?

Pectin is another major constituent in banana, for example, unripe fruits contain huge amount of pectin in their peels. The cell wall degradation of the fruit during ripening is primarily caused by solublization and depolymerization of pectins and hemicelluloses (Asif and Nath, 2005).

Does pectin heal the gut?

Indeed, pectin is increasingly recognized to play an important role in gut inflammation, immunomodulation, and drug/nutrient interactions and have been promoted as a diet supplement for improving cholesterol levels, lowing blood pressure, and promoting overall gut health.

What is the function of the galectin-3 binding protein?

galectin-3-binding protein as a factor secreted by neuroblastoma cells that stimulates the expression of interleukin-6 in bone marrow stromal cells and provides a novel function for this protein in cancer progression. 90K plays an important role in the maintenance of an appropriate level of immune response.

Is galectin-3 a cytokine?

Intracellular Gal-3 acts as a cytokine hub of human DCs, independent of carbohydrate recognition domain (CRD).

What is the difference between lectin and galectin?

Lectins are multivalent carbohydrate binding proteins which are widely available in nature and are classified based on their carbohydrate binding specificity (Lis and Sharon 1998; Kilpatrick 2002). Galectins were identified based on the hypothesis that cell surface glycans take part in cell adhesion.M

What activates galectin-3?

Macrophages are a key source of galectin-3. Macrophage activation with the Th2-associated cytokines, IL-4 and IL-13, has been found to increase expression and release of galectin-3.

What blocks galectin-3?

Modified citrus pectin (MCP), a soluble dietary fiber found in citrus fruit, is a direct Gal-3 inhibitor that binds to the carbohydrate recognition domain of Gal-3 (12,13). In an animal model of acute kidney injury, MCP was shown to decrease Gal-3 expression and renal fibrosis (14).