Dr. Isaac Eliaz and Eliaz Therapeutics are pioneering a therapeutic apheresis (dialysis) device (XGAL-3) to selectively remove galectin-3 (Gal-3) from the bloodstream, aiming to improve outcomes in sepsis and acute kidney injury (AKI) by addressing a key driver of inflammation and immune dysregulation.
Here's a more detailed explanation:
· The Problem:
Galectin-3 (Gal-3) is a protein that plays a role in immune dysregulation, inflammation, and fibrosis, and its levels are elevated in conditions like sepsis and AKI, correlating with poor outcomes.
· Eliaz Therapeutics' Solution:
Eliaz Therapeutics is developing a therapeutic apheresis device called XGAL-3, which selectively removes Gal-3 from the bloodstream through targeted therapeutic apheresis.
· How it Works:
Apheresis is a well-established procedure that involves removing blood, separating the plasma, running it through filtration columns to remove unwanted compounds (like Gal-3), and then reintroducing the filtered blood components back into the patient.
· Potential Benefits:
Studies in animal models of sepsis show that removing Gal-3 via apheresis significantly reduces mortality and multi-organ damage.
· Current Status:
Eliaz Therapeutics has received funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to conduct large animal safety studies of the XGal-3 device, paving the way for clinical trials in sepsis and S-AKI patients.
· Expert Opinion:
Isaac Eliaz, MD, CEO of Eliaz Therapeutics, believes that XGAL-3 offers a potential solution for addressing a significant unmet need in the treatment of sepsis and AKI.
· Gal-3 and Sepsis:
Studies have shown that elevated Gal-3 levels at ICU admission predict S-AKI and mortality in patients with sepsis.
· Gal-3 and AKI:
Gal-3 may continue to play a role in the progression of AKI past the 2 to 8 h range detected in rat models.
How long does it take to get rid of lectins in food?
Greger of NutritionFacts notes, “Without presoaking, it takes 45 minutes in a pressure cooker to get rid of all lectins, but an hour to make kidney beans edible. So basically… cooking beans to the point where they are considered edible is more than sufficient to destroy virtually all lectin activity.”
Are bananas high in pectin?
Pectin is another major constituent in banana, for example, unripe fruits contain huge amount of pectin in their peels. The cell wall degradation of the fruit during ripening is primarily caused by solublization and depolymerization of pectins and hemicelluloses (Asif and Nath, 2005).
Does pectin heal the gut?
Indeed, pectin is increasingly recognized to play an important role in gut inflammation, immunomodulation, and drug/nutrient interactions and have been promoted as a diet supplement for improving cholesterol levels, lowing blood pressure, and promoting overall gut health.
What is the function of the galectin-3 binding protein?
galectin-3-binding protein as a factor secreted by neuroblastoma cells that stimulates the expression of interleukin-6 in bone marrow stromal cells and provides a novel function for this protein in cancer progression. 90K plays an important role in the maintenance of an appropriate level of immune response.
Is galectin-3 a cytokine?
Intracellular Gal-3 acts as a cytokine hub of human DCs, independent of carbohydrate recognition domain (CRD).
What is the difference between lectin and galectin?
Lectins are multivalent carbohydrate binding proteins which are widely available in nature and are classified based on their carbohydrate binding specificity (Lis and Sharon 1998; Kilpatrick 2002). Galectins were identified based on the hypothesis that cell surface glycans take part in cell adhesion.M
What activates galectin-3?
Macrophages are a key source of galectin-3. Macrophage activation with the Th2-associated cytokines, IL-4 and IL-13, has been found to increase expression and release of galectin-3.
What blocks galectin-3?
Modified citrus pectin (MCP), a soluble dietary fiber found in citrus fruit, is a direct Gal-3 inhibitor that binds to the carbohydrate recognition domain of Gal-3 (12,13). In an animal model of acute kidney injury, MCP was shown to decrease Gal-3 expression and renal fibrosis (14).
The study summarized below indicates that LACK OF LECTIN LIKE DOMAINS (LLD) AND THROMBOMODULIN (TM) RESULTED IN INCREASE SEVERITY OF SEPSIS DISEASE. SO ARE LECTINS GOOD FOR SEPSIS?
Role of the lectin-like domain of thrombomodulin in septic cardiomyopathy
Maria Theresa Voelker 1, Nadine Hechaichi 2, Bernadin Ndongson-Dongmo 3, Jana Lemm 2, Regine Heller 3, Reinhardt Bauer 3, Edward M Conway 4, Gregor Theilmeier 5, Sebastian N Stehr 6
Affiliations Expand
PMID: 35872006 DOI: 10.1016/j.lfs.2022.120830
Abstract
Aims: Septic cardiomyopathy is a severe complication of sepsis and septic shock. This study aimed to evaluate the role of thrombomodulin and its lectin-like domain (LLD-TM) in the development of septic cardiomyopathy and the link between LLD-TM, HMGB-1, and toll-like receptors 2/4 (TLR 2/4) to intracellular mechanisms resulting in reduced cardiac function.
Materials and methods: Sepsis was induced using a polymicrobial peritoneal infection model in wildtype and mice lacking the lectin-like domain of thrombomodulin (TMLeD/LeD), and severity of disease and cardiac function was compared. Cell cultures of cardiomyocytes were prepared from hearts harvested from wildtype and TMLeD/LeD mice. Cultures of neonatal cardiomyocytes were transfected with complete human thrombomodulin or human thrombomodulin deficient of LLD-TM and when TLR-2 and/or TLR-4 were blocked. All cultures were challenged with inflammatory stimuli.
Key findings: Lack of the LLD-TM results in a significant increase in severity of disease, decreased survival and impaired cardiac function in septic mice. In vivo and in vitro analyses of cardiomyocytes displayed high levels of inflammatory cytokines causing cardio-depression. In vitro results showed a strong correlation between elevated HMGB-1 levels and elevated troponin-1 levels. No connection was found between HMGB-1 and TLR-2 and/or -4 signalling pathways. Phospholamban mediated dysregulation of calcium homeostasis resulted in a general impairment after sepsis induction, but showed no connection to LLD-TM.
Significance: Lack of LLD-TM results in an increase in general severity of disease, decreased survival and impaired cardiac function in sepsis. TLR-2 and TLR 4 do not participate as mediating factors in the development of septic cardiomyopathy.
Keywords: Cardiomyocytes; LLD; Lectin like domain; Septic cardiomyopathy; Thrombomodulin.
Wayne. The material you feature here is what I consider the best of the worst: meaning that it is the worst kind of 'science' that can possibly be done.
When people have autoimmune responses (an oxymoron to begin with) the answer is to dampen or kyll the immune response. Steroids/etc. The immune system was not The Problem but a symptom of The Problem that was never addressed.
It may be that the novel lectin might be seen to enhance the destruction during sepsis but since it was delivered BY THE HOST we must examine if it was the right thing at the right time that went bad because sepsis is a millie tarry motherfucker? meaning that it was CO-OPTED by the infection to make things worse. Or if it was bad from the start and didn't belong there.
To take a chemokine response out of a lethal infective process just so that the lethal infection doesn't kyll through a backdoor is typical allopathy.
The study that you cited in the comments is what I rejected after 20 years of reading science papers. It wasn't.
Science or a paper unless you ran out of Charman.
Mice are not men. Mice injected with human hormones are still not men.
No extrapolation can be done between the species because they are too divergent in their physiology to be significant. This is why they started humanizing mice genomes. Which, beyod being an abomination is ... still... not... human....
Never stop reading, posting and evaluating, but this short comment is what I have come to after a quarter century of processing data.
This work is fly-over country.