This is what Alex Krainer speculates because Iran has announced it acquired two terra bites of data on Israel’s nuke program. Iran may have gotten this themselves from their own intelligence service. But maybe Tulsi Gabbard gave the Iranians information so that Iran can hit Israeli’s nuclear missile launch sites before they are able to launch. Check mate move? Is Trump dismantling the Old World Order run by shadow banks in London, France, Israel and the Vatican?