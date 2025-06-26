THIS IS NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE

This is to offer some information (not advice) of the factors to consider during the rapid devaluation of the dollar and elimination of paper dollars to be replaced by Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) expected by the end of this year, called The Great Reset.

There is an April 2010 report that can be found online by Alliance Bernstein titled “Deflating Inflation”. This study found a diversified investment portfolio results in much greater asset wipeouts than with highly selective investments in farmland and commodities. This report measured the relative proportion of family’s total asset value decline during hyperinflation periods:

Minus 65% total decline in total asset value in the US during the 1972-82 hyperinflation (9% decline/year);

Minus 86% total decline in total asset value in Britain during its hyperinflation from 1910-20 (11% decline/year) and,

Minus 52% total decline in total asset value in Japan from 1946-56 (23% decline per year).

The researchers used a “Beta Statistic” to measure the comparative degree of value decline in assets for every percent of decline in the US dollar annually. Stated more simply, if money declines 1% in value how much of a corresponding decline or appreciation in value was experienced in bonds, stocks, T-bills, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), farmland, and tangible commodities (silver, gold, food stuffs, non-rental real estate, etc.). Beta measures the percent in decline or gain in a particular asset for every 1% of lost total asset value.

Here are the results:

20-Year Treasury Bonds – LOST 3.1% per year over 10 year span (31% over 10 years)

Stocks in the Standard and Poor’s Index Fund – LOST 2.4% per year (24% over 10 years)

3-month T-Bills GAINED 0.3% per year (3% total gain over 10 years)

10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Security GAINED 0.8% per year (8% total over 10 years)

Productive Farmland GAINED 1.7% per year (or 17% over 10 years)

Commodities (not commodity contracts) – GAINED 6.5% per year (65% over 10 years)

Residential Real Estate – STAGNANT and unsalable except at fire sale price (50% LOSS)

Hedge fund manager Alex Krainer has warned that our pensions may be confiscated and those monies would be re-invested by force to make profits for big banks and investment houses who lend funds to support more wars, medical research and vaccine injections, supplemental income and medical care for illegal immigrants, etc. The pension monies may no longer be yours, but this is not clear yet. But any return on investment from the forced placements of pension funds into investment houses to bail out banks and hedge funds (gambling) may not be available for you to use as a cash flow or for withdrawal.

So, if you live on, say, $4,000/month pension of one spouse and $2,000/month Social Security of the other spouse for a total of $6,0000/month you will have to live on just the $2,000 per month or 1/3rd of your current income during a period when the purchasing power of the dollar is declining. Let’s call this “The Great Leveling”.

Krainer cautions that some form of war or crisis will likely take place during the six months to one year the CBDC system is being put into place to serve as an excuse for why they will take pensions to save billionaires and gambling investments called derivatives and hedge funds. So, stockpiling food, buying bicycles to get to food markets, etc., may be useful during the transition period of the Great Reset. Gasoline prices will be subject to hyperinflation ($10 to $20/per gallon?) and/or rationing.

Krainer says the most resilient investments are going to be in tangible gold, silver, platinum, other metals, or investments in, say, pig belly’s, corn, soy, etc. and farmland. Krainer also suggests investing in small cash businesses such as pizza restaurants, electrical or plumbing companies that are not owned by stock investors, or ice-cream parlors.

It is interesting to note that Pres. Trump announced that the copper penny would be phased out of use soon. But there is a shortage of copper for electronic devices. So, apparently copper coins would be confiscated so that more billionaires could be bailed out of their investments in high tech.

Some states have authorized the issuance of their own currency in the form of gold-backed paper dollars containing minute amounts of gold dust. So, we will likely have two different types of dollars after the Great Reset: 1) Stable Coin (electronic only) and 2) Gold-backed paper dollars. Stable coins will be worth less than gold-backed paper dollars or coins. For a list of states where use of gold-backed paper dollars have been authorized see here.

During the Great Depression of the 1930’s gold was confiscated by the federal government, which could be repurchased after World War II, but at a higher price.

In other words, the new money system will involve what is euphemistically being called Stable Coins (electronic only), while some states will also be authorizing the use of gold-backed paper dollars containing gold dust. In some states there will be two forms of money: electronic CBDC and gold-backed paper dollars. Each issuer of Stable Coins will be required to have collateral that backs up the coins (such as investments T-bills, stocks, bonds, maybe even hedge funds). Stable Coins will be another scam as the issuers of the coins will be the same billionaires who set up the current-failed debt-based Ponzi money system. Of course, Pres. Trump and some of his family members already have already been granted franchises in Stable Coins (see the Ivanka Trump Stable Coin). 99% of Crypto Coins have been proven to be a fraud.

See book by Roger Ver, Hijacking Bitcoin: The Hidden History of Bitcoin.