Society determines how long and in what manner the human organism shall live (and die). This determination may be institutionally programmed in the operation of social controls. Society can maim and kill (and has a monopoly on force). Indeed, it is in its power over life and death that it manifests its ultimate control over the individual. Society also directly penetrates the organism in its functioning… (such as) nutrition. Man is driven by his biological constitution to seek…nourishment. But his biological constitution does not tell him *what* he should eat. Left to himself, man is perfectly capable of eating things that will kill him (unlike carnivores that do not plants laced with natural pesticides and birds and goats that can eat poison ivy). Nutrition is channeled in specific directions socially rather than biologically…As we have seen, the social channeling of activity is the essence of institutionalization, which is the foundation for the social construction of reality. Thus, such intrinsically biological functions…as digestion are socially structured.” – sociologist Peter L. Berger, The Social Construction of Reality: A Treatise in the Sociology of Knowledge, 1966.

NOT MEDICAL ADVICE. – LAYMEN’S OPINION

Disease typically comes from thick-walled bacteria (obfuscated as “gram negative bacteria”), or dead bacteria (called “endotoxins”), or fecal microbes (bacteria, fungi, protozoa, ‘viruses’) unnaturally entering the nutrient transfer chamber of the gut and into the bloodstream (the duodenum or disease chamber). This causes infection or septic blood poisoning (poop in the blood), which in turn, causes coronary heart attack, cancer, or respiratory disease-pneumonia, as the filter of the liver gets overloaded with toxin and spills it into the lymph system and other organs (arteries, kidney, liver, lung). This is why Sepsis results in failure of all organs.

According to Dr. William Davis MD, author of Wheat Brain and Super Gut books, the main culprits in the above-described disease process are refined sugar (a drug), genetically modified grains, insufficient magnesium and iodine, and the wiping out of beneficial probiotics by antibiotics (L. Reuteri), vitamin and mineral deficiencies (magnesium, boron, iodine, thiamine), sensitivity to natural plant pesticides (lectins, oxalates) and industrial pesticides (glyphosate which increases dangerous antibiotic resistance).

Additionally, the following should be added as contributing to leaky gut caused diseases: ineffective but slowly lethal poisonous vaccinations, antibiotics that permanently wipe out beneficial gut bacteria, oxygen blocking antioxidants and synthetic vitamins, prescribed drugs at mandated lethal doses, and over-the-counter “pain killers”, all of which result in constipation, and permeation of the gut lining and fecal toxicity backing up into the intestine (metabolic sepsis). Add to this social-emotional stress from hierarchical institutions (lockdowns, vaccine mandates for employment, isolation of patients in emergency rooms, constant media fearmongering, etc).

Nourishment depends not only on digestion of food but also metabolism by oxygenation and exercise, and avoidance of social hierarchy stress (see Dr. Natasha McBride, MD, Gut and Physiology Syndrome (2020), Dr. William Davis, MD, Super Gut (2023) and Wheat Belly (2019), naturopath-polymath Patrick Jordan, Timeline: A Brief History of (Medical) Hell – Blood Serum Sickness (2015) and ICD-99: Vaccine Induced Diseases-The Chronic Serum Sickness Postulate (2008), Pam Grout, Jump Start Your Metabolism: How to Lose Weight by Changing the Way You Breathe (1998), Dr. Alexander Montrose, L. Carnitine Explained: The Essential Guide to Energy and Metabolism (2025), Ralph DeBerardinis, Cancer Metabolism (2024), S.H. Shepherd, The Only Cure for Constipation (2023), Randolph M. Howes, MD PhD, Sports, Athletes, Exercise Facts and Antioxidant Myths (2011), Janine Roberts, Fear of the Invisible: Viruses and Vaccines (2008), sociologist Daniel Fox, Power and Illness (1993), statistician Denis Rancourt, Hierarchy and Free Expression in the Fight Against the Race System (2013), sociologist Theodore Kemper, A Social-Interactional Theory of Emotions (1978) and Social Structure and Testosterone (1990).

Following Dr. William Davis, MD, let’s look at one major disease: heart disease, the number one killer in modern society. Coronary heart disease is the number one money maker for hospitals. A root cause, holistic analysis of heart disease due to a permeable gut can also serve as a proxy for cancer and respiratory disease. Davis is a cardiologist who abandoned his practice because it wasn’t helping anyone because of its “silly ideas” about statin drugs, cholesterol, high-radiation arterial x-ray scans, and heart bypass surgeries. Davis does not recommend getting CT scans of the arteries due to the high amount of radiation exposure.

Davis states that cholesterol reduction has no positive effect in preventing heart disease as proven by the Hart Study (Heart Failure Adherence and Retention Trial) and the EVAPORATE study. The main flaw of conventional coronary artery drug therapy is negligence of measuring triglycerides (the most common fat in the human body). Davis says it isn’t coronary blockage by calcium plaques that cause heart disease. Rather, even a minor plaque can explode like a volcano causing deadly blood clotting. But we do not need drugs to reverse coronary artery disease says Davis. Omega 3 fatty acids (fish oil) reduce and reverse arterial plaques, not Statins, anti-cholesterol drugs, or blood thinners.

According to Davis, one of the main causes of coronary artery plaque disease is lipoproteins (fat carrying proteins). COVID mRNA vaccines utilize lipid nanoparticles not lipoproteins. Lipid nanoparticles are Capsids that safely transport proteins so that protective enzymes, macrophages or acids don’t destroy the cargo.

Small Low-Density Lipoproteins from wheat and sugar can be converted into triglycerides that damage coronary arteries (but bacon fat, butter, olive oil, and fatty cuts of meat do not increase triglycerides). This is why we would ideally want a Small LDL test as close to zero as possible, although 200 is acceptable. Small LDL is not the same as LDL Cholesterol. Small LDL is prone to adhering to the arterial wall causing inflammation and is prone to glycation (when sugar binds with fat, protein or nucleic acids). Small LDL does not come from fats but from wheat, grains and sugars. Triglycerides are best measured by a Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Test, despite many doctors’ resistance to the test. A thyroid panel test is also recommended because hormone deficiency can result in poor metabolism.

SIBO - Sugar-Coated Term for Deadly Metabolic Sepsis (aka Chronic Blood Serum Sickness – Patrick Jordan)

Davis says the major driver of heart attacks is SIBO (Small Intestinal Bowel Overgrowth). This is just a medical term meaning your poop is back flowing into the intestine creating sepsis blood poisoning, better called self-intoxication. This is why modern medicine is continually misleading us about external bugaboo germs, industrial toxins, etc. Anything to divert you from understanding the root cause mechanism of action of most disease is “autointoxication” - a term used by John Kellogg, MD, in his book Autointoxication or Intestinal Toxemia, 1919. Kellogg is the “corn flakes” guy but he didn’t tell us the root cause of autointoxication is his family’s retail product of grain and sugar cereals (corn is a starch that turns into sugar by hydrolysis).

SIBO is when microbes back up from the colon and reverse flow, ascending backwards into the duodenum food transfer chamber. Fecal microbes live only a few hours then die, creating endotoxemia (internal poisoning or “viruses”) in the small intestine. Metaphorically, think of poop from a toilet on the first floor of a building backing up into a kitchen sink on the second floor when the backflow valve between the toilet and sink fails due to the roughage of grain, caffeine, or poorly digested food, or fat that emulsifies the valve like using “3-In-1 Oil” lubricant.

This becomes a driver of endotoxemia infection in the intestine, resulting in blood poisoning that can cause autoimmune reaction, respiratory disease-pneumonia, turbo cancer, and plaque rupture in the coronary arteries (all three attributed to COVID). It isn’t the plaque rupture per se but the exposure of the rupture to blood underneath the plaque that triggers a heart attack.

Dr. Davis’s root cause coronary artery treatment involves reducing SIBO with very high dosage probiotics to fill the bowel and the 30-foot-long intestinal canal to keep fecal microbes from crawling back through a damaged Ileocecal Valve that is meant to prevent backup into the intestine. This is ideally done by fermenting three strains of microbes in a yogurt maker to create 300-500 BILLION colony forming units of Reuteri, Gasseri and Subtilis or Coagulans probiotics. You can also buy retail Reuteri probiotic 300 billion CFU’s in powder form.

The Davis Protocol



According to Dr. Davis if you have food intolerances you have SIBO (metabolic sepsis). You do not need an expensive test to determine if you have SIBO. His protocol for repairing the gut leakage is mainly through taking ultra-high doses of three probiotics in a sort of yogurt form (although you can take high dose capsules but may be less effective). The high doses are to fill the bowel and the 30-feet of the intestine. His protocol is four pronged: 1) eliminate grains and refined sugars, 2) repopulate the alimentary canal to retard backflow of fecal microbes into the food exchange chamber, 3) control blood sugar and candida fungus, and 4) taking Vitamin D3 supplement and/or getting sufficient sunlight and cholesterol to produce vitamin D in the kidney and liver to boost the immune system response. This can be measured by monitoring your food intolerances. Getting a Coronary Calcium Score test and a Cardiac CT Heart scan can also be helpful. His regimen is as follows:

Probiotics – L. Reuteri 300 billion or more colony forming units, L. Gasseri 50 billion CFU’s, L. Coagulans 900 billion CFU’s, plus prebiotic Inulin.

Supplements:

Omega 3 fish oil 3,600 mg/day to prevent red blood cell clotting and clumping.

Vitamin D3 – 6,000 units/day oil base gel caps only

Elemental Magnesium (Malate) – 400 mg/day due to deficiency in filtered and treated municipal water

Iodine 300-350 mcg/day from kelp



Diet: Avoidance of wheat, grains and sugars

Davis says if your Coronary Calcium Score is 400 and you do nothing you can estimate how long you are going to live by increasing the base score of 400 by 25% each year until you reach around 2,000 (or you have about 7 more years to live). Alternatively, if you follow the standard of care for coronary heart disease of taking a baby aspiring 81 mg/day, taking Lipitor, avoiding FODMAPS, and exercising, there will be no benefit, says Davis.

All of us in modern society are in a pre-programmed channel headed for premature death and a shortened life of suffering as society dictates. To alter our “fate”, we must first recognize that all disease is institutionalized.

Now that you have read this far, you can listen to Dr. Davis’s YouTube video “The Real Way to Stop or Reverse Heart Disease”.