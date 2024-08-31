My substack wrestling tag team partner, Patrick “Body-Slam” Jordan’s article “We’re All Already Dead” at Vaccine Fraud @ Substack, put forth that we are already living in Hell, so we must already be dead.

“All’s The Damned want to do is to cozy up to their familiar Circle in Inferno and just be left alone in Hell - for God’s Sake”.

In my role as Machiavellian Man, I felt it is my duty to shed some light on the poem Jordan alluded to: Dante Alighieri’s The Divine Comedy, the first part of which is “The Inferno”. The Inferno is the Italian word for Hell. Many people have heard of the Inferno and its nine deadly sins corresponding with nine descending levels into hell: limbo, lust, gluttony, greed, anger, heresy, violence, fraud and treachery. The seven sins determine if one ends up in heaven or hell, or in some cases in purgatory (reserved for Italians!?). But few know the political context of the poem revealed in Dante’s second book The Monarchy, which is hardly ever read.

The rhetorical trick of The Inferno is to associate in the mind of the reader in 1308 in the city-state of Florence, Italy, with the virtuousness of the Ghibelline party, or class of family clans, versus the sinfulness of their adversaries the Guelphs (which were split into the Black Guelphs and the White Guelphs – sound familiar?). The Ghibellines favored a government pursuing a global Empire. Dante was a member of the Guild of the Druggists and Physicians. The Ghibellines were the globalists of the time (sound familiar?). The Guelphs were mainly the merchant class and wanted prosperity not clan warfare and a republic form of government by law not personal privilege. Dante’s purpose of The Divine Comedy was propaganda far from being any classical theological or religious work.

The trick of The Inferno is virtue signaling by the inference of the Ghibellines that the Guelphs were going to hell for their sinfulness. Dante and his Ghibelline party tried to banish and censor their opponents from the city of Florence. They failed (see James Burnham, The Machiavellians, 1943).

This trick of vilifying the Guelphs as personifying the steps to hell has been repeated in the Old Testament Ten Commandments, Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto, and present-day Critical Race Theory. Moral codes were weaponized by applying them to opponents and focusing on the individual or ethnic group and not on rulers and oligarchs who live by no code other than self-benefit (e.g., virtue signaling). It could be said that individuals do not need moral codes as much as rulers and oligarchs who have unchecked power. Lord Acton put it this way: “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely”. And except in rare cases where a republic form of government emerges, rulers and their commercial trading oligarchs have absolute power. The wrongly vilified Niccolo Machiavelli expressed this in 1508 as: “the ends justify the means but only in a dire and unavoidable emergency such as war, corruption, insurrection, treason and weaponized migration and in all other non-emergency situations the default moral position should be Christianity” (paraphrased). There was the Magna Carta that asserted for the first time that a king and his government were not above the law, but that was unenforceable without a republic.

This is why I wrote Ten Commandments for Christian Realism in an Oppressive Oligarchical Technocracy and Fourteen Precepts of Moral Realism for Christian Rulers.

Dante fooled the Christian author of the recent book How Dante Can Save Your Life: The Life Changing Wisdom of History’s Greatest Poem found here. For Dante’s poem is not a self-help manual, but clever propaganda swallowed by most everyone for centuries. Dante composed The Inferno while he was in political exile from Florence and used it to clarify his political beliefs and in projecting bad ends onto his political enemies because of their sins as the working and small merchant class.

Sin is a Jewish invention averse to Christ and Paul for laws create criminals of the people but not for the rulers, oligarchs and high priests who are considered exempt because they must get their hands dirty with war, corruption, taxation and deception. Conversely, Folly is a Christian conception articulated by the Qoheleth the author of Ecclesiastes, the Apostle Paul in his Corinthian letter, and by Catholic priest Erasmus in his book In Praise of Folly, and falls on the fooled, the fooler, and the self-fooled alike.

Ten Commandments for Christian Realism in an Oppressive Oligarchical Technocracy

https://waynelusvardi.substack.com/p/revised-ten-commendments-for-christian

Fourteen Precepts of Moral Realism for Christian Rulers

https://waynelusvardi.substack.com/p/fourteen-precepts-of-realism-for