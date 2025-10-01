GO TO 19:00 MINUTE MARK ON VIDEO

From Tommy’s Pod Cast – Dr. Dale Comstack, Dr. Dale Comstock is the Vice President for Intrepid Global Security Solution’s, Inc. Critical Infrastructure Protection Division. Dale regularly works as a contract security specialist applying his skills and knowledge on myriad of security challenges around the world for various clients.



Dale retired from the U.S. Army in August of 2001, after serving 5 years in the 3rd Special Forces Group (Green Beret) as the Senior NCO on an A-Team; 10 years with the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment - Delta (The Delta Force) as an assault Team Leader and Explosives Expert; he served 4 years with the 82nd Airborne Division as an Airborne Infantryman in a Long Range Reconnaissance Platoon; and he served 9 years as a Security Advisor in Afghanistan and Iraq in support of the Global War on Terror (GWOT).