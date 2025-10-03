Jason Goodman, a movie special effects expert from Crowd Source, has apparently captured the Kirk bullet coming from the rear probably from a pellet gun synchronized with the trigger of the rifle on the roof.

IF ANYONE CONNECTED WITH CIA, FBI, MI-6, IS FOUND TO BE THE REAR “SHOOTER”, THIS COULD STOP THE IMMINENT WAR WITH IRAN. SUGGEST SPREADING THIS VIDEO ASAP AS THE IMPLICATED INTELLIGENCE SERVICE WOULD BE EXPOSED

LINK