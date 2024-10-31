Excerpts from William Davis, MD, Super Gut, 2022.

“We know, for instance, that consuming foods or probiotic supplements containing Lactobacillus species can reach the vagina and reduce fungal colonization there. But how? How do Lactobacillus species ingested orally travel through the GI tract to the vagina, because there is no direct connection between the two? These sites are contiguous (adjacent, overlap), but not directly connected. I believe that it is a small leap to propose that microbes dwelling in the intestines, passed to the exterior via bowel movements, spread by that route. Alternatively, given the recent discovery that fungi can take up residence in various organs like the brain, could they spread first by exiting the GI tract through the intestinal wall, then travel via the bloodstream to other organs? It seems a virtual certainty”. – William Davis, MD, Super Gut, 2022.

(see Hu H, Mertenstein, et al, Impact of eating probiotic yogurt on colonization of Candida species in the oral and vaginal mucosa in HIV-uninfected women, Mycopathologia, 2013; 16, 175-181).

“Colon cancer is clearly a disease of Colonic Dysbiosis (in the colon), not of Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO). Fusobacterium Nucleatum is a microbe in the mouth. Most of us have a little bit of it, but it’s harmless in small numbers. But if you have bleeding gums, like when you floss, or gingivitis or periodontitis, the number of Fusobacterium goes sky high, and then it enters the bloodstream, not through swallowing, but enters the bloodstream and colonizes the colon. And the evidence is getting very good that it is a major cause of colon cancer” – Dr. William Davis, MD, Gut Bacteria Can Cause Colon Cancer and Dementia? Video @