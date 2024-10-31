Contagion is Entirely Internal?
from the gut........... (so much for biological pathway analysis). Contagion is from the fecal-oral route? Contagion spreads among those with similar biome and diet?
Excerpts from William Davis, MD, Super Gut, 2022.
“We know, for instance, that consuming foods or probiotic supplements containing Lactobacillus species can reach the vagina and reduce fungal colonization there. But how? How do Lactobacillus species ingested orally travel through the GI tract to the vagina, because there is no direct connection between the two? These sites are contiguous (adjacent, overlap), but not directly connected. I believe that it is a small leap to propose that microbes dwelling in the intestines, passed to the exterior via bowel movements, spread by that route. Alternatively, given the recent discovery that fungi can take up residence in various organs like the brain, could they spread first by exiting the GI tract through the intestinal wall, then travel via the bloodstream to other organs? It seems a virtual certainty”. – William Davis, MD, Super Gut, 2022.
“Colon cancer is clearly a disease of Colonic Dysbiosis (in the colon), not of Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO). Fusobacterium Nucleatum is a microbe in the mouth. Most of us have a little bit of it, but it’s harmless in small numbers. But if you have bleeding gums, like when you floss, or gingivitis or periodontitis, the number of Fusobacterium goes sky high, and then it enters the bloodstream, not through swallowing, but enters the bloodstream and colonizes the colon. And the evidence is getting very good that it is a major cause of colon cancer” – Dr. William Davis, MD, Gut Bacteria Can Cause Colon Cancer and Dementia? Video @
Something unteresting to consider..
Dental plaques forminngcalculus on the teeth can be due to the specific bacterial biofilm in the oral microbiom with staphylococcus or the such gram positive (i believe) bacterias..
Swishing a few table spoons (an ounce or such)
of fermented latic acid bacteria* can transform ypur oral microbiom to destroy or reduce the calculus forming biofilm and thus reduce the calcuöus/dentall plaques..
*to create great fwrments is super easy and normally comes from just adding "whatever carbs in water and a spoon of salt..
My way:
A "kwass" is easily made of a 5 deciliter jar (15 oz) a deciliter of oatflakes or whateever carns (rye flour workd great.. Chopoed apple pieces or veggies w some carbs.. the sky is the limit - not to much though so a third is carbs and fill up the rest with good quality wwater to the rim k(= 5 dl/15 oz total volume =roughly 500 gram/1 lb of weight (mass).
The salt content should be in the range of 1,5 % of the weight total..
An estimated 7-8 g/0.25-0.3 oz/approx a teaspoon will do..
Place a lid a top but not fully screwedd on in a warm spot and fermentation will be noticed failrly quick within days - after 2 weeks or less a fermention can be ready and judged by a cöealy fresh "soure" scented smell when inspecting wiffs of pdor from the ferment..
Amy sulfur or "rotten" bad smell on/min thejar is a bad sign..
The oxygen should not have free access to the jar but I tend to have the lid not 100 % screwed on in the initial starting of the ferment but eventually after observing the fermentation is progressing svrewing the lid tight is a good idea..
Help of natural latic acid nacteria to boost/secure a great ferment could be picked from leafy green veggies or fresh berry or fruit leafs or even peels of fresh nice fruit or berries fresh from your garden or nice ones from a shop bought and brought home..
Practicing ferments in smaller jars first and after practice/sucess scale up a bit.. A quart jar is great..
Once taking from a jar for usage the ferment should be "feed" a bit new dresh carbs to ferment and fill up with water and a pinch pf salt to heep it in the 1,5 % range or bad microbes will win out and destroy your ferment (a whithe film on the liquid or bad odor forming to show other bacteria took over and ruined the anaerobic latic acid bacteria culture..
Swishing this for 10-20 seconds morning and night will change your oral microbiom and breath and calculus and more will shift for a general much more nice and happy dental and oral health fresheur..