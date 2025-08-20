Over at the American Conservative online, Jim Davis, an IT specialist, promotes the myth that measles are spread by crowded living conditions from homeless camps and illegal alien migrants – see his article “Medieval Disease Outbreaks”. Here is what Davis says:

Let’s take measles, for example. It’s a virtually harmless childhood disease. You get measles once, and you’re immune for life. When I was a child, whenever any of our friends got the measles, it was time for a slumber party. All the kids who weren’t immune from previous outbreaks got the measles and stayed home from school for a few days. Our parents planned it that way. Development of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine in the 1970s put an end to this “abusive” practice.

For my entire lifetime, SoCal has been the Promised Land for both illegal immigrants and the homeless. Both populations went through the roof and into orbit in our big cities in the past 35 years. Neither one of these groups is carefully screened for diseases or immunization histories. Both groups are living in close quarters. Homeless people crowd into squalid camps and homeless shelters; illegal immigrants may have ten or twelve people in a two-bedroom apartment.

Put differently, Davis believes in the virus-inoculation theory of measles. He has not educated himself to understand that measles is not a virus, nor can be eradicated by “pox parties,” and that smallpox, chickenpox, measles are all the same condition of a skin rash. Rashes are caused by toxicity from pharmaceutical poisoning, chronic malnutrition, severe self-intoxication from poisonous foods and drinks, water and food contamination, collagen deficiency, Vitamin D sunlight deficiency, etc. Measles has nothing to do with crowded living conditions. Rashes are the body’s natural way of removing wastes and toxins. Watch Dr. Kate Sugak’s documentary “The Truth About Smallpox” and the con game of pharmaceutical companies.

YouTube·Kate Sugak Official Channel·Aug 24, 2024

https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7/thetruthaboutsmallpox:9

https://rumble.com/v28oc6m-the-truth-about-smallpox.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m