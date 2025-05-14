https://www.brighteon.com/4d5bcaad-e347-4335-9426-b38eb64024e4
Ivermectin "The Fertility Toxin" by Dr. Mike Yeadon
Brighteon won't play for me.
Sew... I will just state what I have put in print:
https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/patrick-jordan/1972-who-memos/paperback/product-pzk5y4.html?page=1&pageSize=4
DIALECTIC.
What is IVM and HCQ?
Goddamned drugs for one thing.
In 2008 I came up with a maxim:
If you didn't make it - you have no idea what is in it.
Primarily I did that for vaccines, but ANY drug applies.
So it says IVM or HCQ on the label and they claimed that mountains of HCQ were burnt so that The People couldn't have at it.
That is basic child psychology to tell an infantile mind that it shouldn't or can't have anything and then they will pay hell to get that thing.
A pharmaceutical?
Sure. I've heard the 'miracle' stories but just because a change happened doesn't mean anything.
What are those two DRUGS?
Polar opposites.
IVM is an IMMUNE STIMULANT.
HCQ is an IMMUNE SUPPRESSANT.
I guess if you toggled and immune system in any direction during a millie tarry buy oh wharf air release then SOMETHING would happen.
I picture the Cunt Trollers in their penthouses (or underground bunkers) laughing like kids running a joystick making the masses run like lemmings to the left then jerking them to the right then jerking them off the cliff.
I'm tired of Stupid Human Tricks.
The problem is, crunchy moms didn’t walk through fire over glyphosate. They didn’t get kicked out of pediatricians’ offices because of red dye. They didn’t lose their jobs and go to blows with their school boards over seed oils. Those are real concerns, sure—but they’re not the reason people burned friendships and broke up families and became medical freedom warriors. They did it because of the Covid shots. Because their kids were injured. Because their babies died. Because their lives were destroyed by mandates, gaslighting, and silence. So when Casey Means shows up with the right aesthetic—green juice, glucose monitors, breathwork, and beets—and doesn’t say a word about vaccine harm? That’s not just a red flag. That’s the whole stadium on fire. It doesn’t matter how serene the branding is or how curated the vibes are—if you can’t acknowledge what has happened and continues to happen, you’ll never, ever fix it.
Jenna McCarthy