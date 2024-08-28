NOT MEDICAL ADVICE - LAYPERSON OPINION

Patients with Connective Tissue Disease have a high sepsis mortality rate according to a 2022 study in Germany. Not the type of Sepsis from dirty needles, or from antibiotic resistance, but home-grown sepsis from leaky gut allowing microbes or even beneficial substances like bacteria, into the blood stream causing slow, debilitating self-poisoning (not the euphemistic “autoimmune reaction”). Connective tissue disease in the US is cloaked under the diagnoses of Lupus, Sclerosis or Arthritis diseases. This European study dovetails with a 2021 American study that found a protein called Lumican can reduce or alleviate bacterial infections and Sepsis. Lumican is abundantly found in the skin, eyes and blood vessels. Lumican is a protein-sugar combination that combines with collagen in connective tissue to produce macrophages and bacteriophages that eat bacteria. Moreover, a 2013 study additionally found that Lumican can clear Endotoxins (dead bacteria).

Lupus is a disease where the Adaptive Immune System of T-Cells, B-Cells and White Blood Cells recognize a microbe or non-nutrient that seeps through the intestinal lining as an invader, resulting in inflammation. Sclerosis is a stiffening of tissues and problems of leg or arm movements and balance. There are numerous names for these connective tissue diseases (PolyMyositis, Raynaud’s Syndrome, Sjoegren’s Syndrome, Scleroderma, Osteoarthritis, etc.). If you see the word “syndrome” you can assume modern medicine doesn’t know, or want to know the cause, nor attempt to find and treat the root cause. The cause is typically unknown, and the treatments are merely palliative to make a patient more comfortable by prescribing endless anti-inflammatory drugs.

Not Socialist or Capitalist, but Cartelist Medical System

But people are not born nor genetically predisposed to MS, Lupus, or Arthritis; they are acquired diseases. Once symptoms arise, the sufferers become captives in a medical system that is not socialism nor capitalism, but more like a cartel of corporations working for only their own advantage and to assure a premature death of the patient (where they can confiscate the lifetime savings of the patient). The US medical and pharmaceutical regulatory agencies are partly funded by cartels to the advantage drug companies, medical professions and hospital chains traded on the open stock market. These medical cartels are based on imposing poisons on the public, charging monopoly fees and prices, criminalizing any competing non-drug based professions, but concealing their coercive actions by an occupational ideology of being beneficent caregivers and advertising (which was banned prior to 1975).

Beware of the occupational ideology of “caring caregivers”, “health medical center”, “St. Joseph’s Medical Center”, etc. when the standard of care imposed on doctors is to prescribe the “lethal dosage” of drug (see Dr. Jennifer Daniels, MD, The Lethal Dose: Why Your Doctor is Prescribing It, 2018). Patients swallow the drugs and with them the disguised malevolent ideology the medical profession is based on (see Peter C. Gotzsche, Deadly Medicines and Organized Crime: How Big Pharma has Corrupted Health Care, 2013; and Ivan Illich, Medical Nemesis: The Expropriation of Health, 1976).

Back to the Connective Tissue Story

Back to the story about connective tissue protein that can alleviate deadly Sepsis. Researchers are bragging that they have also found a new way to “fight late stage sepsis” by creating a vitamin-based nano-particle that will boost the immune system to fight bacterial infections. What this study doesn’t tell us is this is a very old treatment method called bacteriophages, which were used in the 1940’s to cure hospital influenza patients in Los Angeles. Nanoparticle delivery of bacteriophage injections is advertising hype, not a medical breakthrough. Moreover, bacteriophages do not work against fungal, parasite, or algae-based infections, and may not work against Endotoxins (dead bacteria). All of this hype about new late-stage treatments for Sepsis ignores the reality that when a patient arrives in an ICU with suspected Sepsis, there is no way of diagnosing whether it is bacterial, fungal, parasite, or endotoxin based until it is too late, and the infection is irreversible. Nor do phages work against the highly touted “viral infections”, like the bugaboo COVID virus, that has never been isolated, seen in a microscope, or administered to a group of healthy people where it made them sick. Bacteriophages do not provide a sufficient rate of profit to displace the now obsolescent antibiotics that kill patients due to bacterial resistance.

The private-traded stockholder owned hospital cartels make an average return around 16.8% but the median (halfway) profit rate is around 4.6%. Community based hospitals are all bankrupt and depend on government bail outs (Source: Unnamed medical industry consultant). Medicare has not increased its recompensation rates to hospitals or doctors in decades except for money inflation adjustments that lag real inflation. So, don’t expect to get bacteriophage or Lumican protein therapy for Sepsis anytime soon even if approved, unless you can find it in, say, Mexico and it is a bona fide treatment and provider. The Biden administration banned monoclonal antibody (aka bacteriophage) treatment in 2022.

And you would have to find such a treatment provider within the time window of, say, 12 to 24 hours upon arriving at a hospital ICU, or again, it would be too late to reverse advance stage Sepsis.

Meanwhile, even young adults are unusually dying of compromised immune systems from inoculations, prescription drugs, illegal street drugs, and foods laced with antibiotics that induce autoimmune reactions. The first sign of Sepsis is a fever, which can indicate many other illnesses, but which must be acted on fast if it is Sepsis. There is no way to tell if you have Sepsis, nor what kind of Sepsis you have (bacterial, fungal, parasite, viral) if you go to a hospital ICU during the first 24 hours, which may be too late. So, hospitals might overkill the treatment for everything only to find food poisoning, so they hold back until a billable diagnosis can be made.

So, in conclusion, the so-called deplorable “Wack jobs” who have stockpiled Chlorine Dioxide (water based microbes) and Pure Turpentine (fat based microbes) for home treatment are more in touch with the reality of the U.S. malevolent medical system than the over-advertised hospital system and general practitioner doctor. And if you administer it, you better keep it underground or you might be arrested and convicted for a crime. But are churches or non-profits trying to fill this gap of a life-or-death issue and offering medical coaching on how to administer Chlorine Dioxide? No. Church leaders all received their COVID bailouts and are comfortably living in their American Zion (Hebrew for refuge). You’re on your own and even God can’t help you.