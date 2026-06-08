Congress to Dissolve United States
Paul Craig Roberts
Currently as I write the House Armed Services Committee and the Trump regime–and soon the US Congress–are engaged in high treason against the United States.
In previous writings, including the lead article yesterday, I have warned about the dangers to American sovereignty and American liberties in the US Constitution from the legislation in the works to fuse together the Israeli and American militaries and in the power Trump has given his Anti-semitism Czar to silence all criticism of Israel by Americans, the First Amendment be damned.
These are real happenings, not conspiracy theories, not anti-semitic fantasies, not exaggerations.
Here is an article that walks the reader through the frightening detail of Section 224 of the National Defense Authorization Act currently before the House Armed Services Committee:
The article also walks the reader through the program being implemented by Trump’s Israeli-born Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun with Ambassador rank as U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism to shut down all protections provided to US citizens by the US Constitution.
Never in history as such a deadly attack been launched on Americans and it is coming directly from Americans’ President and Congress bought-and-paid-for by Israel. What is being written into law abolishes the sovereignty of the United States and the right of Americans to continue as a self-governing people.
This is serious. Do understand that “our” government is in the act of destroying American sovereignty and the civil liberty of the American people. This is being done for Israel. The United States is being turned into a new country–IsraeliAmerica.
I saw this coming once patriotic Americans adopted the Israel Lobby’s slogan that “you can’t be an American if you don’t love Israel.” Well dumbshit patriot, Israel doesn’t love you. Americans’ money has been financing Americans’ deaths fighting wars for Israel in the Middle East for 25 years. And it is about to get worse.
Pogo wasn’t playing possum when s/he Fight Club Narcissus’d his/her reflected image & called it “enemy.”
The war aliens are a blood cult.
The continuation of politics by other means —war— alien creature’s blood is concentrated acid.
War alien raison detre is to get bloody so as to dissolve everything.
All boundaries are offensive to these offenders.
Physical boundaries, ethical boundaries, moral boundaries, spiritual boundaries:
"Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law”
Mere legality variables set false equivalent to law & raised to an totalitarian arbitrary exponent of infinity.
These “people” are pathologically appetite disordered — broken, subhuman. Their “spirit animus/anima” is the black hole enemanimal.
But keep it organized, bounded, straight:
The hanging chad dingleberries that outnumber The Turducken Borg many millions to one can’t beat ‘em —because they are ‘em— & so “join ‘em” by proctologist-bird stuffing allll their littler blackbird selves into larger & larger vultures whose mirrors all reflect back to them mythically resplendent Phoenix Birds continuously re-arising from their own self-immolating arsonism … even tho they all saw what had to be done to Daenerys Targaryen & is always done again & again & again.
Binge & purge is their insane Game of “Thrones” … i.e. toilets.
The psycho-path is alimentary, my dear Watson.
“By the time I get to Phoenix, she’ll be risin’…” Take it away, Wrecking Crew Glen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkDKT0ngkFs&list=RDMkDKT0ngkFs&start_radio=1