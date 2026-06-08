Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

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Pogo wasn’t playing possum when s/he Fight Club Narcissus’d his/her reflected image & called it “enemy.”

The war aliens are a blood cult.

The continuation of politics by other means —war— alien creature’s blood is concentrated acid.

War alien raison detre is to get bloody so as to dissolve everything.

All boundaries are offensive to these offenders.

Physical boundaries, ethical boundaries, moral boundaries, spiritual boundaries:

"Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law”

Mere legality variables set false equivalent to law & raised to an totalitarian arbitrary exponent of infinity.

These “people” are pathologically appetite disordered — broken, subhuman. Their “spirit animus/anima” is the black hole enemanimal.

But keep it organized, bounded, straight:

The hanging chad dingleberries that outnumber The Turducken Borg many millions to one can’t beat ‘em —because they are ‘em— & so “join ‘em” by proctologist-bird stuffing allll their littler blackbird selves into larger & larger vultures whose mirrors all reflect back to them mythically resplendent Phoenix Birds continuously re-arising from their own self-immolating arsonism … even tho they all saw what had to be done to Daenerys Targaryen & is always done again & again & again.

Binge & purge is their insane Game of “Thrones” … i.e. toilets.

The psycho-path is alimentary, my dear Watson.

“By the time I get to Phoenix, she’ll be risin’…” Take it away, Wrecking Crew Glen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkDKT0ngkFs&list=RDMkDKT0ngkFs&start_radio=1

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