Paul Craig Roberts

Currently as I write the House Armed Services Committee and the Trump regime–and soon the US Congress–are engaged in high treason against the United States.

In previous writings, including the lead article yesterday, I have warned about the dangers to American sovereignty and American liberties in the US Constitution from the legislation in the works to fuse together the Israeli and American militaries and in the power Trump has given his Anti-semitism Czar to silence all criticism of Israel by Americans, the First Amendment be damned.

These are real happenings, not conspiracy theories, not anti-semitic fantasies, not exaggerations.

Here is an article that walks the reader through the frightening detail of Section 224 of the National Defense Authorization Act currently before the House Armed Services Committee:

The article also walks the reader through the program being implemented by Trump’s Israeli-born Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun with Ambassador rank as U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism to shut down all protections provided to US citizens by the US Constitution.

Never in history as such a deadly attack been launched on Americans and it is coming directly from Americans’ President and Congress bought-and-paid-for by Israel. What is being written into law abolishes the sovereignty of the United States and the right of Americans to continue as a self-governing people.

This is serious. Do understand that “our” government is in the act of destroying American sovereignty and the civil liberty of the American people. This is being done for Israel. The United States is being turned into a new country–IsraeliAmerica.

I saw this coming once patriotic Americans adopted the Israel Lobby’s slogan that “you can’t be an American if you don’t love Israel.” Well dumbshit patriot, Israel doesn’t love you. Americans’ money has been financing Americans’ deaths fighting wars for Israel in the Middle East for 25 years. And it is about to get worse.