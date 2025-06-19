Share this postMachiavellian ManComing Soon: Epidemic of Cartilage Deficiency? Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreComing Soon: Epidemic of Cartilage Deficiency? CHRONIC SCIATIC NERVE PAIN, MOLD REACTION, WEAK WINDPIPEWayne LusvardiJun 19, 20252Share this postMachiavellian ManComing Soon: Epidemic of Cartilage Deficiency? Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share2Share this postMachiavellian ManComing Soon: Epidemic of Cartilage Deficiency? Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
The epidemic is not 'coming'. It's been here since Lyme showed up.
Spirochetes and Nanobacteria like bartonella EAT CONNECTIVE TISSUE LIKE PACMEN.
This is why the interventions started subtly as 'beauty' products containing 'collagen'. Then it got to the point where freakasses in AlterNOTive medisin were telling their dumbass followers to boil cow bones for days to make a plasticine histamine paste with MAD COW in it (it takes 1564F to disable a prion) for the 'collagen'. Then supplements hit the market claiming everyone 'needed' it but not explaining that it was a millie tarry buy oh we upon that was eating the shit straight of of their bodies. Then the supplement wars began over There's THREE types of Collagen only WE sell the right kind, that escalated to THERE ARE SEVEN TYPES OF COLLAGEN ONLY *OURS* WORKS.
In final evaluation it is all allopathetic in that it is treating the SYMPTOM = collagen DEFICIENCY never once addressing that you have to KYLL, KYLL, KYLL ! THE THING THAT IS EATING IT.
It's a great goddamned money-maker beause the more you eat the collagen the more the parasite eats the more you need so the Chinese Death Spiral will go on until the host is wasted.
No one knows how to kyll spirochetes and nanobacteria so there's no point in talking about it which is why I'm quitting substack. NO ONE cares enough to do the Root Cause Analysis and destroy the problem at the source.
I can tell you why: Alan MacDonald posted pictures of brains of spirochete victims with holes as big as swiss cheese void eaten out by the corkscrews. Yes, these buggers will eat collagen but they are like zombies that also have a taste for brains. So I guess people have been too suptified to attack the source that is eating them from the inside out.
That concept is a perennial pattern of all parasites on this planet.