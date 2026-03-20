Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

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andy's avatar
andy
6h

I want my

I want my empty V …

Now look at them yo-yos, that's the way you do it

You play the MAGA on the empty V

That ain't workin', that's the way you do it

Money for nothin' and your chicks for free

~ Dire Straights of Hormuz

V for victory, vendetta, & geography:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strait_of_Hormuz#/media/File:Strait_of_Hormuz_and_Musandam_Peninsula_(MODIS_2018-12-10).jpg

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