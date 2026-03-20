Catherine Austin Fitts

Paul Buitink talks to former government official and founder of Solari Report Catherine Austin Fitts. They discuss her recent interview with Tucker Carlson, whether she still can enter the US easily and how she’s been obstructed by the US over the years. They discuss the Middle East war and why this in tune with the control grid that is being rolled out. Trump is corrupt and expendable Catherine says. She also explains how families like the Rothschilds, whom Epstein worked for, and the Rockefellers form a syndicate controlling people like Trump. She stresses the role of having a plan B and why cash and gold are important. Digital currency can also be a force of good but only when used the right way. More info about Solari Report here:

Timestamps:

0:00 Intro

2:30 Tucker Carlson and Catherine’s US trip

7:28 Catherine’s views on the Middle East

15:33 How will global elites benefit from the war

24:53 Trump, Epstein and the Control Grid

30:22 US corruption 37:59 Role of Rothschilds and Rockefellers

43:15 The role of digital and programmable money like Bitcoin 53:25 Why we need to preserver cash and the role of gold

54:49 Outro and the Young Builders