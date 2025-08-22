Donald Jeffries, is the best critic of the official court history of the United States (American Memory Hole: How the Court Historians Promote Disinformation, 2024). However, Jeffries has inadvertently produced some of his own misinformation using Dante Aligheri’s book The Inferno (or Divine Comedy) about the Seven (actually nine) Deadly Sins of Pride, Greed, Envy, Wrath, Gluttony, Lust and Sloth. See his article “Land of the Deadliest Sins” about America’s sins. Jeffries uses Dante’s Seven Sins as a metaphor, not as it was originally intended and weaponized by Dante against his enemies.

Dante Aligheri was a pharmacist by profession, and his famous book The Inferno, is a metaphorical condemnation of the Guelph faction of the merchant class in Florence, Italy, circa mid 1200’s, as literally descending into the nine steps to hell. Dante was of the Ghibellines Class, the globalists of their day. The Inferno could be seen as a political platform against the Greed of the merchant class, against their material Envy of competitors, their Wrath against the Ghibellines who were banished into exile, their Gluttony, their sexual Lust, their Sloth and Obesity. Put differently, it was political propaganda intended to libel the Guelphs and to extol the Virtue Signaling of the professional class. This is why The Inferno must be read contextually, not literally as do the Christian Fundamentalists of today, who see it as a universal morality tract.

Christianity as I understand it is not solely about morality, respectability, and casting one’s political opponents into proverbial hell. This is why atheists like Albert Camus and Christian thinker Desiderius Erasmus both rejected establishment religion as a betrayal of the ordinary happiness of ordinary people. Establishment state religion functions as a basis of morality, law and order, solemnity, virtue signaling, and social position. But the Christian faith cannot be any of these things. When it is believed to be that and nothing more it takes on the character of blasphemy and bad faith. Christ was a stumbling block and fool to the educated Greeks. Christianity has to do with transcending death, not with emperor worship or morality per se.

I’m sorry to have to tell you, Christian faith cannot be the basis of morality that revels in a system of morality or in the infallibility of the Pope, or the inerrancy of Scripture, the certainty of the Rapture announced by false prophets, etc. There is no such thing as a Certified Christian. And even the love of Christ is not a system of superior morality. Christianity does not glorify lawlessness, choreographed insurrections in the streets (BLM/Antifa), or partly staged/partly real genocides in the Mid East (Hamas/Palestinians).

The institution of religion, in its role as moral guardian, connives at greed and bribery of the court system, official libel, and reserving special status for the chosen or the politically correct virtuosos. The Ten Commandments are for the commoners not for the Powerful who can commit acts with impunity. Has anyone involved with the Epstein or RussiaGate scandals gone to jail? Thus, suburban Christians have nothing to say to inner city juvenile delinquents, to the 50% of the divorced, to the homeless who have been driven out of affordable housing by redevelopment and eminent domain, to the elderly forced to take poison darts in nursing homes or children in public schools made to take the jab. If the Gospels are to be believed, Christ dwelt among the despised (not the astroturf Antifa or BLM), petty criminals, outcasts, the unvaccinated, and the Roman tax collectors and soldiers. Put differently, state religion is an excellent investment and ethical system for a non-smoking, vaccinated superior morality of health. But the Christian faith is not.

I am more persuaded by the Christian theologian Erasmus in his book In Praise of Folly, that the gambler, alcoholic, the grifter, and the cranky and eccentric family farmer, may have more moral clarity than those who avoid Dante’s Nine Deadly Sins. It’s as if we are enjoying anything it will likely be deemed wicked and should be denied to us.

Consider the murder of the head of a respectable health care insurance company CEO who seemingly had no moral consciousness and unconsciously incited an abominable murder by Luigi Mangione. Joining Erasmus, I would rather believe the moral compass of an addicted gambler or alcoholic than the CEO of a pharmaceutical company or a defense industry contractor or the murderer of the head of a corrupt medical insurance company, despite his vain retribution against institutional sin.

Christianity cannot be solely about morality because the outcomes and consequences of our behaviors and policies are mostly unintended and uncertain (as is acknowledged in the scripture ‘forgive them for they know not what they do’). Moreover, we must make moral decisions based on inconclusive information. That is why the Christian letters to Corinth term Law a curse. Dante’s Nine deadly sins are deadly all right, but not for the reasons Donald Jeffries believes. Sin deals with behaviors we intuitively know are wrong, but folly involves much greater institutional and ideological wrongs which we often unconsciously participate in. One can have lived a virtuous individual life, fought in wars as a patriot, only to now find those wars were unnecessary and immoral and fought the wrong enemies. Sin and folly are two ends of a continuum. There is no end to foolishness and fools because each of us can seem a fool to a fool, fool others, be fooled, and fool ourselves. Dante was right about life being a comedy rather than solely a tragedy, but instead of entering hell we can laugh in the face of the needle injectors.

Erasmus, the Apostle Paul and the writer of Ecclesiastes said it wasn’t individual sins that led to hell or purgatory but folly:

1. Folly provides the illusions necessary to render life in this world tolerable and even pleasant, not hellish.

2. Folly makes the professional leaders of the church and state blind and happy in their vicious irresponsibility, not burning in the hell on earth they sanctify.

3. Folly enables the Christian fool to find a semblance of happiness, order, hope, play and a sense of damnation at evil that is otherwise denied them by smoking, drinking, gambling and other petty vices. The demographic group with the lowest COVID death rate were smokers (nicotine, caffeine and turpentine as folk medicine).