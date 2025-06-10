Imagine you are President Donald Trump sending a letter through CIA channels to your son-in-law Jared Kushner in Gaza circa 2025. Gaza’s building infrastructure has mostly been destroyed and the bulk of its population driven out into the Palestinian Diaspora in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Chile. But the CIA wants to disguise both sender and receiver: Trump is given the name of the Apostle Paul and Kushner is called Titus and given the title of Bishop of the Palestinian Christian household churches. Trump would want the letter to portray Gazans as resistant to being relocated, needing to convert to pacifistic Christianity, to accept his plan to convert ruined Gaza into to a luxury resort and promise some Gazans would be allowed to return. You would want history to record no war, no genocide, no rebellion. Moreover, you would want to portray the Gazans as “always liars, vicious beasts, and lazy gluttons” (Apostle Paul, Letter to Titus 1:12) and implore them to convert to Christianity by developing new household family structures for men and women, young and old. You would want your letter to be full of happy talk with stories of voluntary submission, good deeds, and peaceful conversion. Trump would not want anything but “good news” to reach the US Senate who did not want the American public to learn of a Gaza quasi-genocide either. And Trump would want only to hear of “winning” stories to assure his vanity and legacy.

On October 27, 2023, Hamas invaded an Israeli youth musical rave event as a false flag operation in which Israel’s impregnable automated border invasion system mysteriously failed. Hundreds of cars of attendees of the musical event were destroyed by the Israeli Air Force, but actual casualties and the number of funeral services were never given much media coverage. Videos of bikini clad Israeli women, titillating rape stories, Hamas baby beheading and hostage taking took center stage.

Reality about Gaza, however, defies both sides of the Palestinian/Israeli Dialectic of squatter vs. genocide victim. Arguably, some of the videos of genocide of Palestinian children are faked. There is deception on both sides of this travesty. Little known is 80 percent of the 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza are/were totally dependent on $5.2 billion annual subsidization from USAID (which is pending dissolution) and $750 million in annual aid from the United Nations. The Palestinians symbolize an original “spite” population of 700,000 placed in Gaza since 1948 by other Arab nations to thwart further Western expansion.

Something like the above fuzzy fictional scenario is the speculated missing context of the Apostle Paul’s Letter to Titus on the island of Crete in the Christian New Testament circa +/- 80 AD. Only in the first century there was no real Apostle Paul, as his persona was created to cover for the Roman Emperor Vespasian writing a letter to his son, Titus, who Roman historian Suetonius records as commanding the Roman Army on the island of Crete. Oddly, this is not mentioned much in New Testament studies of the Letter to Titus, at least to the extent of my research. Much like today, Vespasian did not want the Roman Senate who were funding the military operation to hear any bad news. The media circa 80 AD was controlled by the Roman Imperial Court but today is controlled by Israeli media in the US. Titus was famous for raising the Jerusalem Temple in 70 AD and bringing all the booty to Rome.

Moreover, in the first century, there were no mail couriers except for the Imperial Court, especially to a remote island off Greece. Vespasian designed the Christian Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, John) to attempt conversion of the rebellious Judeans to Christian pacifism centered in Jerusalem. Paul’s Letters (Corinthians, Galatians, Romans, Ephesians, Philippians, Colossians, Thessalonians, Timothy, and Titus) were addressed to gentiles mainly scattered around Greece. Other letters and quasi-historical stories were later included (James, Acts) in the New Testament to placate the counter movement of the zealot James the Just, who was attributed to be Jesus’s brother to put him on the same divine status as Jesus. By the Council of Nicia in 325 AD the Gospels, Paul’s Letters and the defanged documents of the rebellious James sect were compiled and became the authorized scriptures of Constantinian Christianity. The Dead Sea Scrolls revealed the buried identity of James as a zealot rebel who opposed Rome and were not found until about 1947 to 1956 and not disseminated until 1991.

Joe Atwill in his online interview by investigative journalist Sofia Smallstorm, informs us about the Kitos War of the Judeans invading the island of Cyprus (not to be confused with Crete), and massacring 240,000 gentiles, allegedly occurring around 117 AD under the imperial reign of Trajan. So, Vespasian’s Roman Empire faced the specter of pockets of Judean rebellion that had squashed Roman military battalions over a 100 year period. Interestingly, the first Christian cathedrals were not built on Crete until the 6th Century when the first Basilica was dedicated to St. Titus.

Robert Villegas in his “Coded Messages in the Pastorals” (2020) oddly found no hidden codes in Paul’s Letter to Titus. Neither could I find any cryptograms or encoded messages in Paul’s Titus letter. The important thing to learn from Paul’s Letter to Titus is that what has been hidden is the real story: to wit, the juxtaposition of the beatific otherworldly vision and bucolic setting of the Christian Gospels vis a vis the never mentioned Roman War Against the Judeans resisted by James the Just, alleged brother of Jesus. Why would a seemingly inoffensive letter from Paul encouraging Christian household behaviors for the old and young, men and women, be included in the Constantinian Christian New Testament? Because, like Sherlock Holmes’ story the Hound of the Baskervilles, it is the dog that doesn’t bark that points to the real story.

Paul’s Letter to Titus is not a manual of how to be a successful minister or founder of house churches as it appears on its face. “If you have to be told everything, do not read me” wrote Jean-Jacques Rousseau in his book titled Emile: On Education. In his books “Caeser’s Secret Messiah” and “Shakespeare’s Secret Messiah”, independent New Testament investigator Joe Atwill is one of those persons who does not need to be told everything in the New Testament and encourages us to be skeptical and assume evil and deception about state religion. This article hopefully captures up that Atwillian spirit pertinent to Paul’s Letter to Titus, even if it otherwise fails. All errors or omissions are mine.