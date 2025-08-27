Listen to podcast below with Col. Larry Wilkerson explaining the untenable situation that London and Israel are dragging the U.S. into – a massive US defeat or a nuclear war against Iran. Can Trump withdraw US support, or will he face extermination by London and/or Israel? British banks use the US as lackeys. Wilkerson mentions 70 million American evangelical Christians, which form Trump’s political base, who believe they will be spared by the Second Coming and Rapture. Especially go to the 16 minute point in the podcast.