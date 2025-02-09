NOT MEDICAL ADVICE – FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY

“Most cases of myocarditis are self-resolving” – Johns Hopkins Medicine

There is a new video posted on the Internet by a well-meaning naturopathic chiropractor (who is not a corporate enemy of the people) who claims Nicotine patches or gum can heal up scars on the human heart caused from “viruses” (called myocarditis).

The referenced study is titled Dose Dependent Protective Effect of Nicotine in a Murine Model of Viral Myocarditis Induced by Coxsackievirus B3 published in the Journal of Nature in October, 2015.

Dose Dependent Protective Effect of Nicotine in a Murine Model of Viral Myocarditis Induced by Coxsackievirus B3 published in the Journal of Nature. The study analyzed the survival rates of varying doses of nicotine administered to mice with scarred hearts. The referenced study purports to show that doses of nicotine greater than 2 mg can heal heart scarring from viruses. The study entailed giving Coxsackie Virus to mice that purportedly damaged their hearts. The treatment group were administered nicotine three times per day for 7 or 14 days while the control group received only saline. The reported survival rate of the mice receiving nicotine increased 25% over the untreated control group. The outcome was as follows:

Survival Rate After 14 Days:

Treated group with 0.4 mg nicotine: 75% (death rate 25%)

Treated group with 0.2 mg nicotine: 75% (death rate 25%)

Treated group with 0.1 mg nicotine: 60% (death rate 40%)

Control group treated with saline: 50% (death rate 50%)

All mice were anesthetized with phenobarbital

However, no mention was made of separate study that found phenobarbital increases the elimination of nicotine from the livers of mice (source: Increased Hepatic Nicotine Elimination After Phenobarbital Induction in the Conscious Rat, Journal of Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology, Sept. 15, 1990). So, was the greater survival rate attributable to larger doses of nicotine or rather from greater elimination of nicotine or greater clearance by the liver of phenobarbital bound up with nicotine? We don’t know because this was not addressed, as apparently a comprehensive review of the literature was apparently not conducted.

Overwhelmingly, humans, as opposed to mice, do not die from myocarditis according to the Mayo Clinic. Myocarditis is a self-healing condition like a cold or the flu or a scar from a cut on the hand. So, a study that purports to show that the survival rate of mice from heart scarring was greater for those mice that received nicotine is spurious (not being what it reports) and could have been from the self-healing of the body from scars. In humans it is not viruses that scar heart tissue as much as it is “antibiotic scarring” of the gut.

I believe that nicotine has potential healing properties, more so to the gut than the heart, but the reference study is flawed. Smokers have the lowest death rates from the bugaboo COVID-19 for example.

Which leads us to question the funding source of the Chinese researchers from the National Health Foundation of China (counterpart to USAID slush fund).

