“Men Have Forgotten God! Live Not by Lies!” – Alexander Solzhenitsyn

“He largely fabricated everything” - Natalya Reshetovskaya, first wife of Alexander Solzhenitsyn

“His writings are a mixture of some truth and big lies (as any good propagandist Solzhenitsyn followed closely Dr. Goebbels’ teachings)…The author is treated politely (in the Gulag penitentiary most of the time), has bread and bunk, warm clothes. He is not forced into hard physical labor, he reads books and has plenty of time to chat, ramble, gossip and spew out all his hatred for Stalin. He is an informant under the nickname of Vetrov, reporting his prison mates to the most hated NKVD/MGB officers. He plays chess, attends theatrical performances, listens to the radio, reads newspapers. All his Gulag Archipelago and other writings are simply a collection of unsubstantiated gossips and old Goebbels' fairytales. In the preamble he defines his main book as “literary [fictional] research" — it sold well in the West (and that's how he made a fortune). Horror fiction. Another “Martian War of the Worlds” thriller. Gulag is about 90% factually bullshit, anyone could easily test its veracity: just pull out any chapter and do extensive research (Solzhenitsyn did not use any archives, he in fact wrote a gigantic propagandistic article). – Rachid Masimov, Russian

“"If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free," – Gospel of John 8:32

“We deserve to know how we’ve been fooled. If Jesus and Shakespeare are both fake, what isn’t?””

-- Joe Atwill, author, Caesar’s Messiah-interview.

In this investigative report I will attempt to examine Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s major written work The Gulag Archipelago using the analytical methods of propaganda awareness mapped out by Joseph Atwill in his tectonic shift book Caesar’s Messiah: The Roman Conspiracy of Invent Jesus, 2005. I have earlier read Solzhenitsyn’s Gulag in its entirety. Both the Gospels and the Gulag are powerful propaganda because they mix into the story just enough historical reality to make them believable. And their moral irresistibility is to make readers feel they are good people if they believe they “have not forgotten God” and “do not live by lies”; at least not consciously despite the hidden falsehoods of the Christian Gospels and the manifest but suppressed falsehoods of Orthodox Christian Solzhenitsyn’s Gulag Archipelago. Reading the Gulag can convince one of their morally superiorities, without consciousness of being a moral fool.

Joe Atwill is an independent American researcher who has focused his acute perception on hidden, but overwhelming, evidence that the Christian Gospels were an invention of the ancient Roman Emperors that forged Western history, morality, and eventually formed the religious justification for feudalism, colonialism and modern globalist predatory Capitalism (see his website PostFlaviana.org).

Atwill uncovered that the four Christian gospels were not written consecutively by a Judean tax collector, a peasant fisherman, a Hebrew physician, nor an apocalyptic-end-times writer after the Roman destruction of the Jerusalem Temple by Rome circa 70 AD. Rather, the Gospels were written by Roman-captured Judean historian Josephus working as a propagandist for the Roman Flavian family dynasty of emperors. Josephus’s team of writers wrote a parallel history to the Gospels titled The Jewish War Against Rome that created a prototype of Jesus in the Emperor Titus, thus imperceptibly fooling people to embrace emperor worship.

To accomplish this mass mind programming as a state religion, Old Testament prophetic books such as Daniel had to be backdated, Second Isaiah had to be added to include future prophecies of a “suffering servant”, parallels with King David, Moses and Elijah had to be grafted into the Gospels, and the books of I and II Samuel had to create the appearance of fulfilled prophecies (see Josephus, The History of the Jews by Miriam Maranzenboim, condensed in simple English, 2017). Josephus had to write an additional propaganda book Against Apion to sell Greeks and gentiles on the idea that the Hebrew scriptures were authentic and untampered.

The secret mission of the consecutive Roman emperors Vespasian, Titus, and Domitian was to create a pacifistic counter religion to the militant Judean warmongering religious resistance movement against Roman occupation and taxation to assure such resistance would not spread across the empire. Such massive undertakings as this could only be accomplished by the operations and resources of the state, not individual writers. Atwill doesn’t depend on the Gospels but instead on the time capsule of the War Scrolls in the Dead Sea Scrolls to understand the Jewish insurrection against the Romans. The War Scroll’s Judean’s militant leader James the Righteous is conspicuously absent in the Christian New Testament description of Jesus who is depicted as an exemplary pacifistic prophet.

In his second book, Shakespeare’s Secret Messiah (2014), Atwill proceeded to show that Shakespeare’s plays in the 1600’s were Judean revenge and resistance literature secretly mocking Christian gentiles and the Divine Right of the British Crown. Atwill points out that the prophetic book of Isaiah is not only the prophetic basis for the Gospels, but Shakespeare’s 1610 play The Tempest and British novelist Aldous Huxley’s 1931 dystopian book Brave New World which were Jewish anti-Christian literature. Atwill further showed that modern literature and cinema, such as J.D. Salinger’s 1951 novel The Catcher in the Rye (mandatory reading in every high school in America) and the 1975 movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, produced by Saul Zaentz, formed a dominant, albeit covert, anti-Christian literary genre in Western arts and media.

Solzhenitsyn’s Literature as Propaganda

Into this 2,000-year history of cultural and religious warfare of literature and cinema came orthodox Christian Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s novels and his 1973 so-called non-fiction accounts of the mass crimes of the Gulag prison camps and genocide of the Ukrainian Holodomor famine. Both were purportedly perpetrated by Joseph Stalin under Soviet Communism. Solzhenitsyn became popular in America during the anti-communism era of the Cold War (1950’s to 1980). He was the icon of anti-Communism and won the Nobel Prize for his books supposedly revealing Soviet mass crimes. In 1978 Solzhenitsyn gave his famous “A World Split Apart” speech at the high temple of globalism Harvard University. The Gulag Archipelago became part of the genre of anti-communist literature (see John Fleming, The Anticommunist Manifestos: Four Books that Caused the Cold War – 2009).

The recent Trump Administration’s re-opening of the RussiaGate Scandal committed by British Intelligence agent Christopher Steele to smear Donald Trump’s 2020 election campaign may have also opened up other unintended surprising revelations that echo Atwill’s epical but religiously heretical findings. However, unlike the Roman Empire, Solzhenitsyn’s “gospel” (war cry) against Communism was opportunistically exploited by Solzhenitsyn for his own gain by taking advantage of Western anti-communism and the Cold War zeitgeist manufactured by the CIA and Hollywood.

The purpose of the Cold War to British intelligence services was to keep the U.S. and Russia from aligning politically against Britain and for the U.S. Deep State of intelligence agencies to justify their bureaucratic existence. Ironically, the Roman creation of Christianity purported to be a bottoms-up Judean religious movement of (illiterate) peasants but was effectually a secret top-down program by the Roman Emperors. Conversely, Solzhenitsyn portrayed himself a political prisoner of the communist totalitarian rule of Joseph Stalin and touted himself a non-court historian whistle blower.

However, researchers who have combed the Russian archives have found no records corroborating Solzhenitsyn’s reports of mass murder and undue oppression of prisoners in Russia’s Gulag prison system. Nor has Solzhenitsyn’s stories about the genocide of tens of millions of Ukrainians in the Holodomor been validated. This runs against British (underlined for emphasis) historian Robeert Conquest’s famous 1968 book The Great Terror wherein he estimated the total number of deaths from Communist purges could not have been less than 13 to 20 million people (see Nikos Mottas, Gulag Archipelago: Exposing the Anticommunist Fabrications of Solzhenitsyn, 2018). Conquest criticized leftist intellectuals George Bernard Shaw, John-Paul Sartre, Walter Duranty, etc. accusing them of being “dupes” of Stalin. Conquest taunted his critics that his book should have been titled “I Told You So, You F___ing Fools”. But was Conquest a British Intelligence operative?

In 1995, an investigative journalist pointed out that Conquest’s numbers were obtained from the Information Research Department of the British Foreign Office of war propaganda (see Wikipedia and Andrew Defty, Britain, America and Anti-Communist Propaganda 1945-1953 (2004). In 1993, American historian J. Arch Getty also disagreed with Conquest on the basis that archive data did not support his figures (see Victims of the Soviet Penal System in the Pre-War Years: A First Approach on the Basis of Archival Evidence). Getty also challenged Stalin’s own justification of his Great Purge but said Stalin’s rule was “dictatorial but not totalitarian”. Conquest’s book was sponsored by the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank. But Getty’s critical research also failed to corroborate Zionist and leftist propagandist Hannah Arendt’s book “Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil”.

In 2018 Professor Grover Furr of Montclair State University, New Jersey, additionally wrote a series of objective books refuting the anti-communist lies about the Moscow trials in the 1930’s and the lies about Stalin’s Soviet Communism (see Grover Furr, “Stalin…Waiting for the Truth: Exposing the Falsehoods in Stephen Kotkin’s ‘Stalin Waiting for Hitler”, 2019) and “Yezhov vs. Stalin: The Truth About Mass Repressions and the So-Called ‘Great Terror’ in the USSR”, 2018) . The Gulag prisoners were mainly not political dissidents thrown into the Gulags without cause; they were mostly WWII military personnel who committed treason during wartime. Solzhenitsyn was a mathematician and commander of an enemy coordinate location battery for artillery bombardment. But he wrote letters critical of Stalin and the war. Treason was also a way to cowardly dodge fighting Hitler’s invading army.

It should be noted that the British invented Communism by subsidizing Karl Marx’s propaganda writings in London and then placed blame on the Jews. Furthermore, Jewish Leon Trotsky who was a contender against Stalin as ruler of Russia was a British agent (see Richard Poe, How the British Invented Communism (and Blamed it on the Jews) 2024.

The correction that an accurate interpretation of Solzhenitsyn’s books would require is almost impossible given decades of brainwashing by the CIA and Hollywood movies which portray Russia as the evil empire and Stalin as one of the evillest rulers. Tony Shaw’s 2007 book “Hollywood’s Cold War” detailed the collaboration between filmmakers and government in the production of anti-Russian propaganda. This was followed by J. Hoberman’s 2012 book “An Army of Phantoms: American Movies and the Making of the Cold War”. Think about all the James Bond movies about an underground British intelligence agent fighting evil Communism during the Cold War.

Coming Full Circle Back to Joe Atwill’s Roman Propaganda

But perhaps the best book is Cold War Country: How Nashville’s Music Row and the Pentagon Created the Sound of American Patriotism written by Joseph M. Thompson in 2024. Patriotism became a tool of anti-communist, not Communist propaganda. The description of the partnerships between the Pentagon and country music in Thompson’s book sounds more like Joe Atwill’s descriptions of how the CIA’s MK-Ultra program in the 1970’s created rock and roll music, sexual liberation, rampant drug usage, and encoded films designed to de-moralize youth and create a degenerate (marriageless/childless) generation (see Joe Atwill, Manufacturing the Deadhead, 2014 and “Gregory Bateson and the Counter Culture”, 2015).

Not coincidentally, Bateson was a British social scientist who migrated to California to specialize in mass psychological engineering and cybernetics (mind control) and was married to pseudoscientist-anthropologist Margaret Mead. Ironically, Atwill is often criticized by conservative Christians as a suspected atheist but he is closer to being a Baptist preacher in his criticisms and exposés of how rock and roll music and the counterculture corrupted American youth.

Christian Embracers of Solzhenitsyn’s Gulag Overdramatization of History

The apparent biggest swallower of Solzhenitsyn’s self-serving Gulag propaganda is conservative, orthodox Christian columnist Rod Dreher, author of the book “Live Not by Lies: A Manual for Christian Dissidents” (2020). Ironically, Dreher champions resistance against totalitarianism by psychological manipulation in his book. Dreher admonishes his readers to “protect truth” without any awareness he has been duped by Solzhenitsyn’s Gulag “live not by lies” scam.

The Gulag Archipelago has become the “bible” of anti-communists, without apparent awareness that Solzhenitsyn was a phony anti-communist and deserter when it came to fighting greater evil. This is like Protestant German pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer who was a draft dodger that refused to fight murderous British-created Bolshevik Communism. One can retort that Bonhoeffer resisted Hitler as the personification of evil, but Hitler was planted by British bankers to bring about the downfall of Germany so that it would not align with Russia against Britain (see Guido Preparada, Conjuring Hitler: How Britain and America Made the Third Reich and Destroyed Europe, 2021).

Here we are entering the contingencies of The Rumsfeld Knowledge Matrix of “the unknown-unknown”. Dystopia stories in the Book of Revelations about the Rapture and the novel Brave New World can also become self-fulfilling prophecies that trap us in an irresponsible denial of freedom.

Absurdly, Bonhoeffer had written a small treatise on The Debunking of Stupidity: The Power of Some Depends on the Stupidity of Others and is More Dangerous than Malice (2020). Bonhoeffer contended that “against stupidity we are defenseless”. But even Bonhoeffer ended up a duped moral fool. This was perhaps better than Solzhenitsyn who was an apparent conscious moral coward who saw Stalin as a greater evil than Hitler in his self-serving mind.

Employing Atwill’s Understanding of Propaganda

This moral blindness perhaps can be overcome by employing Atwill’s postulates to assume evil and malevolence on both sides of an issue often created by propagandists and banking interests of a false dichotomy or dialectic (such as fundamentalistic Christianity versus Satanism) – see Atwill’s “Warning to Oysters: Beware the Walrus”.

Dreher’s, Solzhenitsyn’s and Bonhoeffer’s moral confusion seems to stem from swallowing religious and cultural propaganda vainly seeking to claim a moral high ground for themselves, let alone ignorance of the law of unintended consequences. If there is a moral lesson here, it is not to trust even Christian intellectuals who are dependent on patronage.

We also must understand that when it comes to morality, it is better to know man’s greater nature is to be fooled, which is often unknowable, than it is to sin, which is typically knowable at least by intuition. The 15th Century Christian theologian Desiderius Erasmus knew that knowledge of folly was more valuable than wisdom or sin, and put it into the following syllogism:



1) Folly provides the illusions necessary to render life in this world tolerable and even pleasant;

2) Folly makes the professional leaders of the church and state blind enough to be happy in their vicious irresponsibility; and

3) Folly enables the Christian fool to renounce the world in favor of Christian order, hope, play, humor and a sense of damnation of evil in this world and a beatific vision of the next (Erasmus, In Praise of Folly, translated by Clarence Miller, 1979).

To Erasmus, those who pretend to represent the best may be among the worst, while those who are said to revel in petite vices (gambling, smoking, overeating, envy, lust, anger, laziness, sloth, pride, - Dante’s proverbial nine deadly sins) may be promoting life and exercising more ethical freedom over their elitist controllers, oligarchs, psychopaths, and their intellectuals.