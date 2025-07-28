Interview by podcaster Pamela Messias with Col. Douglas MacGregor (retired), Why Syria Had to Fall: It Was Always the Plan, YouTube, July 26, 2025. Excerpts:

Col. Douglas Macgregor: We’ve allowed this (Israel First) to happen to ourselves. I’ve been asked when is this going to change? It changes when we sustain a serious setback. When something bad happens that cannot be concealed from the American public…Unless you sustain and suffer a real strategic setback that involves the loss of American lives, and its an unambiguous defeat, nothing will change. It will go on and on and on.

Interviewer Pamela Messias: Netanyahu under Zionist ideologues has pushed Washington into war after war. And America has toppled seven regimes…Even inside the US Trump’s MAGA base is waking up. We see Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, they are all putting an Isreal First Agenda not America First Promise Trump made…American officials are not putting America First. They are doing America’s bidding. They are “The US is pretending now to still be in control. It is a façade. How much agency does America still have and is the American public awakening especially the MAGA base? Isn’t it too late?”

Col. Douglas MacGregor: After WWI most Americans concluded we fought the wrong war, for the wrong people, against the wrong enemy. By 1950 something similar was concluded about the second world war. In those times we had a strong sense of what we believe in and who we were and what was right or wrong.

Americans now think it is normal for us to involve ourselves in the affairs of other nations. This is what I call the ‘bombs away club’. “Oh, were bombing Slovobia! Well, that’s great! Those Slovobians must be bad”. This is nonsense.

Yes, there are people not just MAGA on the other side on the Left who are reaching similar conclusions. But they are not well organized or funded. And to be relevant in politics you must be well funded and organized. Unless you can line up some billionaires willing to put their money behind you not much is going to change. This is the largest problem for Americans now. They are realizing this thing we call democracy is a fraud. It’s not real. You have a small number of people with a lot of money who are determining the course this country takes. Weve had this before off and on. But the difference was the billionaires in the early 1900’s – Andrew Carnegie, J.D. Rockefeller, they were Americans First! The billionaires we’re dealing with now are not. These are people without roots. They are part of this international class called DAVOS men…They live beyond us.

If all pres trump does is listen to his donors and everyone is irrelevant except him and he ignores the American population and the billionaires live remote from us, Trump will not last and will be removed. But the situation is stable now but things look grim.

“Think of a giant battleship the size of the titanic at sea. Somebody is leaning on the rudder and that somebody is the political lobbies pushing in the direction they want to go. You have people on the bridge who say were taking on water and the engine is old and were steering toward icebergs. The captain says: “keep steaming ahead everything will be fine”.

We’re like a giant battleship whose steering mechanism is stuck. And the only way to unstick it is to crash it.” – paraphrased