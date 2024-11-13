Below is an astute comment left on another website which I have excerpted and posted below on the veracity of the vote counts in the recent election.

By Anonymous

This tri-force of Trump “allies” came up with a whole load of nonsense, focusing on electronic voting machines and inexplicably claiming that there were hackers in Venezuela flipping the votes.

It’s true that Venezuela didn’t hack any electronic voting machines. But mail-in ballots don’t result in vote count totals decreasing live. They don’t result in ballots coming in hundreds of batches of exactly 50.00% candidate A/50.00% candidate B, and then hundreds of batches of exactly 49.9% candidate A/50.1% candidate B. They don’t result in different precincts and counties having the same total number of votes for candidate A and candidate B. It is simply impossible for these things to be the result of someone counting paper ballots, whether the ballots were sent by mail, or they were fake ballots printed by some NGO and dropped off at the polling station after the election was over, or they were real ballots somehow harvested before the election. Counting real pieces of paper cannot produce mathematical impossibilities. There can be only one explanation for this, and that is that election numbers are completely made up. They are fake numbers generated by a computer algorithm. The ballots are then added to match the fake numbers generated by the algorithm. That’s why elections get called quickly, but it takes months of waiting before you can do a recount. It’s not because someone sent in ten million ballots by mail. It’s because the “official” vote counts never reflected anything real, and it takes time to have paper ballots match the fake official totals. They wouldn’t need to delay recounts for months if paper ballots matched official totals, they would just give you the ballots to recount. Their problem was, those ballots never existed to begin with. The TV said Biden got 81 million votes, and that’s how he won. Not because there were 81 million ballots voting for Biden on election day, or even the days after that, but because the TV said he won. Can anyone prove he didn’t get 81 million votes? Ha, good luck with that. Nobody will ever know who got how many votes. Now it’s all done and dusted, Zion Don will soon be back in office, and he won’t investigate it.

Do you think 2024 numbers are real? Trump won North Carolina, but Democrat governor candidate Josh Stein got 150,000 more votes than Trump for real?

Trump won Arizona, but Dem. senate candidate Ruben Gallego got 80,000 more votes than Harris for real?

There’s a whole bunch of cases like that. Whatever the hell we’re looking at, these are again not real numbers. The fraud machine let Trump win, and on the same ballot the fraud machine did not let various Republican candidates win. Whatever might be the reason why the regime wants the orange makeup wearing clown back in office, be ready for the worst. You got COVID tyranny and the clotshot the last time he was in office, and now he’s wearing more orange makeup than ever before, so he must be preparing for something truly terrible.