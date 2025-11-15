See: “With his attack on Dietrich Bonhoeffer, has Tucker finally jumped the shark?, Nov. 14, 2025, by Andrea Widburg, Editor, The American Thinker online

The editor of the American Thinker, Andrea Widburg, has written a rebuttal to Tucker Carlson’s accusations that WW2 Christian pastor, writer and martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer violated Christian morality by his complicity in a plot to assassinate Adolph Hitler? Tucker expands on his question to ask isn’t it wrong to kill all Nazis – National Socialists, as a category? (especially considering Jesus’s perplexing admonition to love your enemies the Romans that occupied ancient Jerusalem).

Widburg’s rebuttal is based on the notion that Bonhoeffer was a “hero in all aspects of his life that mattered” and Christianity does not forbid “all killing”. However, both Tucker and Widburg are focused on about a 6thgrade understanding of the moral complexity of Bonhoeffer’s life and actions, especially his initial flight from Germany to America to avoid the military draft to fight Stalinist Communism. Sure, Bonhoeffer eventually returned to Germany under guilt that his decision was “cheap grace”. But he did not volunteer to help in 1939 in the impending war against Stalinist Communism when Hitler invaded Russia in 1941. Stalin had reportedly killed 2.5 to 4 million people in the Holodomor genocide in Ukraine from 1930-33. But there isn’t as much as a peep by Bonhoeffer in the eight books I have read by him about the evil of Communism. Sure, the Soviet government had tried to conceal the extent of the man-made famine in Ukraine but Gareth Jones published 21 articles in the British Financial News in 1933 about it. Catholic Cardinal Theodore Innitzer also raised awareness about it in Germany by 1934.

Bonhoeffer went to work upon return to Germany as a radio propagandist paid by the British to undermine the Nazi Movement (just as Britain had fomented and funded both sides of the American Civil War). However, he was unaware he was being used in a typical British scheme to fund both sides of the Nazi and anti-Nazi factions in a divide and conquer strategy. This is apparently too complex for Widburg to fathom, as she probably did nothing but read Eric Metaxas’s praise panegyric book which deifies Dietrich Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet (2020), to respond to Tucker.

Widburg is a former Democrat and an attorney who in 2025 resigned from the California Bar that had apparently commenced disciplinary actions against her as “not eligible to practice law”. Superficially, this looks questionable, but I am sure there is much more moral complexity to her own story as to how she ended up the editor of a major conservative Zionist-Christian publication as there is to Bonhoeffer’s life and actions.

What is at work here is what Hegel termed a dialectic – a black and white framing of an issue by both Tucker and Widburg, with Widburg portraying Tucker the bad guy who she says “refuses to defend Jews” and herself, the champion of Bonhoeffer the good guy who was hung for opposing Nazism.

INTERLUDE ON MORALITY

This is the problem of what is called Categorical Ethics, good buy/gad guy ethics (Immanuel Kant) is that it is always captured by the journalism profession to sell newspapers, clicks, or podcast time and divide a nation. Legalistic ethics such as Judaism also fail because soon as one becomes committed to the law one becomes disloyal to the spirit of the law (Jesus, Paul). Moreover, intuitively relying on one’s “conscience” also fails when one is not made “conscious” of a moral travesty that is covered up by ideology and suppression of information. Only one basis of morality is somewhat sound, and it is moral perception, but again this can be covered up by manipulating images (such Harriet Beecher Stowe’s American Civil War novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin, for which she was paid the equivalent of 20 houses to write as war propaganda by Northern Industrialists to shift the reason of the war from secession and tariffs to slavery). The war by Israel in Palestine is such a perceptual war with the Palestinians manipulating fake scenes of dead and starving children but this doesn’t cover up the very real murder of children and sexual torture of Palestinian prisoners of war by Israelis, in a war of outright theft of land and inhuman demolition of every structure. As Catholic thinker Erasmus wrote: “…human affairs are so manifold and obscure that nothing can be clearly known”. I am not relativizing the evils of Nazism as will be made clearer below.

END INTERLUDE

Back to Bonhoeffer. What Bonhoeffer was not aware of was that WW2 was incubated by the British who groomed Hitler, and financed the war on both sides, under a geo-political strategy to prevent Germany from aligning with Russia or the U.S. (see Richard Poe, How the British Invented Communism (and Blamed It on the Judeans, 2023) and Guido Preparata, The Incubation of Nazism-A Tale of the Extreme Measures Undertaken by Britain to Safeguard Imperial Primacy, 2023). If Britain fomented WW2 is true how might this change our view of Dietrich Bonhoeffer?

Can we live our entire life according to the Ten Commandments and not murder gratuitously under the legitimization of the state and religion but still be fooled? We could say, for example, the Viet Nam War was just another banker’s war (see All Wars Are Banker’s Wars, 2016, Rumble.com). If so, both Bonhoeffer and I as a Vietnam War vet would have both been moral fools. Being conscious of being fooled is paramount over abiding by the law because law is always a reflection of political power by the oligarch class. This is why both Jesus and Paul oppose Legalism and replaced it with personalism whereby oligarchs cannot hide behind the Ten Commandments as they are always exempt from such laws as sovereign rulers and can invoke the “reasons of the state”.

So, in the Biblical story of David and Bathsheba King David cannot escape that he arranged to have the husband of his mistress killed in war to cover up that Bathsheba was pregnant by adultery with the King. But David asks for God’s forgiveness and never has to pay reparations to Bathsheba’s family nor volunteer to take Uriah’s place as a general on the war front. Jesus’s moral perception sees through the ruse of the law and calls for David’s judgment before God. This is what Jesus means that he has come not to destroy the law but to replace it with himself. Human nature is to be a fool, to be fooled, to fool others sometimes unknowingly and how we are all self-deluded by foolish beliefs, not solely by sin.

I raise the question: was Bonhoeffer an unconscious morally foolish dupe? Bonhoeffer himself wrote: “Stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of good than malice” (see Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Debunking of Stupidity: The Power of Some Needs the Stupidity of others, 2020. But one can avoid being stupid and still be self-deceived and fooled. Self-deception is a necessary aspect of foolishness.

INTERLUDE 2 – NICCOLO MACHIAVELLI AS INVERSE OF BONHOEFFER

The inverse of the much heroized Bonhoeffer is the 15th century Italian diplomat and writer Niccolo Machiavelli, who has been maligned by both conservative and liberal philosophers, novelists, playwrights, and movie producers for centuries as a teacher of evil. But he was a Christian who wrote and presented sermons, advocated the necessity of doing religious penance for murderous acts committed in war, and believed the greatest leaders were military and religious leaders, not life-time actor politicians (see my Amazon book review of the book “Thoughts on Machiavelli”). Of course, Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Montesquieu as Frenchmen criticized Machiavelli, for after-all it was the French under King Charles VIII who invaded Machiavelli’s homeland of Florence, Italy.

END INTERLUDE 2

We need to start by asking the right questions about both the vilified Machiavelli and the deified Bonhoeffer, something neither Tucker Carlson, Christian political lobbyist Ralph Reed, nor Andrea Widburg did about Bonhoeffer. Again, Bonhoeffer was a moral fool who was never aware of his complicity in aiding Britain in fomenting WW2 and bringing Hitler onto the world stage. This story, however, will never be told to Zionist Evangelical Judeo-Christians who have taken the role as victims. The average Israeli is one of the most brainwashed about this and know not what they do or speak. This does not relativize Hitler or Nazism which were a tools of the Bank of London to bring about WW2 and keep Russia from aligning with Germany or the USA.

Moreover, Bonhoeffer was not initially accused and imprisoned for complicity in his brother’s plot to murder Hitler, but for financially exploiting German-Judeans as a “coyote” smuggling them into Austria for money. This story has all been covered up by revisionist history and deification by the media, including Evangelical Judeo-Christians who compartmentalize they voted for Trump under a peace platform but advocate for Israel in the Gaza War and don’t care about the Ukrainians whose young men are being “genocided” in fighting a banker’s war for British banks fought and funded by the US. It is totally forgotten that Israel is a total creation of Great Britain and its banks who are the real malevolent force behind the Middle East wars.