Excerpted and Paraphrased from Chapter 26 of The Prince, by Niccolo Machiavelli

Originally Titled - An Exhortation to Liberate Italy from the Barbarians, 1532

Upon the assassination of Charlie Kirk, 2025 - “Hatred is gained as much by good works as by evil”.

Having carefully considered the subject of the above discourses, and wondering within myself whether the present times were propitious to a new prince, and whether there were elements that would give an opportunity to a wise and incorruptible one to introduce a new order of things which would do honor to him and good to the people of this country, it appears to me that so many things concur to favor a new prince that I never knew a time more fit than the present.

And if, as I said, it was necessary that the people of Ancient Israel should be captive so as to make manifest the ability of Moses; that the Persians should be oppressed by the Medes so as to discover the greatness of the soul of Cyrus; that the Athenians should be so dispersed to illustrate the capabilities of Theseus; and American colonies so oppressed by tariffs to fight a Revolutionary War by general Washington against the British: then at the present time, in order to recover the incorruptibility of an American spirit, it is necessary that America should be reduced to the extremity that she is now in, that she should be more enslaved than the Hebrews, more oppressed than the Persians, with more scattered military bases than the Athenians or Romans; without a sovereign head but a Pinocchio who wants to be a real president and not even a boy, without order in its big cities due to outside agitation, corrupted by bribery in courts, beaten, despoiled, torn, overrun with migrants who don’t even want to be Americans just parasites whose migration was facilitated and aided by no less than former Pres. George W. Bush and Hillary Clinton; ravaged by a fake pandemic (see Aaron Siri, Vaccines Amen: The Religion of Vaccines, 2025) deployed to bring with it a Coup-de-Etat of the government, laden with enormous debt to pay for the wars of the Israeli-Bank of London alliance (the European Colonial Powers of Britain, France, Netherlands, Canada along with Israel – see Carroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in our Time, 1966), and to have endured every kind of desolation and degeneracy.

Even Egypt, faced with a color-revolution instigated by Obama and Hillary in 2012, were eventually successful in vanquishing the Coup-de-Etat of Mohammed Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood financed by British protectorate Qatar, from his illegitimate presidency, by dispatching its army and engaging its supreme court and Muslim and Coptic Christian leaders (see Egypt’s Couch Party Overturned Election Coup: Could the US do the Same?”, 2023).

Comparatively, lamblike Americans fell for the COVID Pandemic and ensuing Antifa race riots, financed by 25 high-tech corporations in San Francisco, as cover for a rigged election Coup-de-Etat in 2020. Americans are more docile and conforming than prayerful Muslim and Coptic Christian Egyptians despite images of individualist and non-conformist Americans made popular by Russian-American novelist Ayn Rand and Hollywood. And its corporations are treasonous.

Although lately some spark may have been shown by one, which made us think he was ordained by God for our redemption, nevertheless it was afterwards seen, in the height of his career, that good fortune rejected him seemingly at the hands of an assassin; so that America left as without life, waits for him who shall yet heal her wounds and put an end to the ravaging and plundering of the American treasury, to the swindling and relocation of the mid-western industrial base to China leaving the U.S. with only a financier economy based on hollow fiat money and the monopoly status of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, and cleanse those sores that for long have festered since the 1776 Revolutionary War with Britain (where you won the battles but lost the money sovereignty war – see Anton Chaikin, Treason in America: From Aaron Burr to Averill Harriman, 1984; Kermit Roosevelt, The Nation that Never Was: Reconstructing America’s Story, 2022). It is seen how she entreats God to send someone who shall deliver her from these wrongs and the ease of being fooled, although falsely accused of Anti-Semitism and racism of the most tolerant nation in world history. It is also seen that she is ready and willing to follow a banner if only someone will raise it, but raising a banner is likely to be banned at least on your modern Internet.

Nor is there to be seen at present one in whom she can place a glimmer of hope than perhaps in your frustrated social-political movements (Turning Point USA, Our Country/Our Choice, The National Conversation, with its valorous and holy people, which could be made the head of a national redemption. This will not be difficult if you will recall to yourself the actions and lives of the men I have named. And although they were great and wonderful men, yet they were men, and each one of them had no more opportunity than the present offers, for their enterprises were neither more just nor easier than this and they had to rely on the resources of enemies and co-optation by money of which God was not their friend.

Russia helped turn your American Civil War around by sending its fleet of ships to San Francisco and New York. But the Deep State has demonized Russia to assure that you do not form an alliance with them that would lessen the hegemonic control of the European Colonial Powers and capture of America as its vassal colony, of which London, not Jerusalem, is its center. The Cold War with Russia was a Psy-Op glorified in James Bond movies. The iconic moral figure of Alexander Solzhenitsyn and his description of the Stalin-era Gulags has been found to have been fiction by a British publishing house for propaganda and pecuniary purposes (see Wayne Lusvardi, Solzhenit-Spin: Solzhenitsyn’s Gulag was a Deep State British Lie, 2025). Successful political propaganda pretends it holds the moral high ground and is typically found to be based on a fictitious story.

America has been under attack by the London-Jerusalem axis forever but doesn’t have the moral acuity to identify its supposedly closest ally is its worst enemy. It is said: “The enemy of your enemy is your friend”. But “Know your enemy” is a phrase I am known for along with the Chinese strategist Sun Tzu (see Niccolo Machiavelli, The Art of War, 1521). Americans do not have a clue who has been destroying them (see Richard Poe, How the British Invented Communism (and Blamed it on the Jews), 2024). They don’t know their enemy, nor can they fathom the extent of the ruthlessness and power they wield. Alex Krainer, the developer of the I-System investment market trend follower, states that if London-New York banking hubs were to go out of business, 95 percent of the world’s wars, famines, and pandemics would disappear permanently. This is like the influence of the Medici Bank monopoly of my epoch.

With the U.S. there is great injustice, because the two ongoing wars in the Mid-East are unjust and unnecessary, albeit arms are being funded by the U.S. and arms are hallowed when there is no other hope but in them. This would be of no relevancy except these kleptocratic wars are legitimatized by 70-million American Evangelical Christians who worship the Jews, not Christ (“salvation is from the Jews” – John 4:22, obviously inserted into the text by the Council of Nicia in 325 AD, and not in the other three gospels).

Here there is the greatest willingness, and where the willingness is great the difficulties cannot be great if you will only follow those men to whom I have directed your attention. Further than this, how extraordinarily the ways of God have been manifested beyond example: the sea is divided, a cloud has led the way, the rock has poured forth water, it has rained manna, everything has contributed to your greatness; you ought to do the rest. God is not willing to do everything and thus take away our free will and that share of glory which belongs to us. We cannot pray ourselves out of this predicament. “…the churches were built for fools” (not sinners) wrote David Lohrey in the namesake book “Machiavelli’s Backyard” (2017). As your American writer Mark Twain wrote: “it is easier to fool people than to convince them they have been fooled”. Foolery is the condition of man, not necessarily sin which is a Hebraic concept that serves the power elite by exempting themselves from such moral imperatives by claiming the divine right of kings and omitting ‘thou shall not lie’ because lying is the quintessential domain of kings (see Desiderius Erasmus, In Praise of Folly, 1511).

And it is not to be wondered at if none of the above-named Americans have been able to accomplish all that is expected from your illustrious organizations; and if in so many wars in the Middle East since the hollow Viet Nam War, and in so many campaigns, it has always appeared as if military incorruptibility were exhausted, this has happened because the old order of things was not good, and none of us have known how to find a new one. And nothing honors a man more than to establish new laws and new ordinances when he himself was newly risen. Such things when they are well founded and dignified will make him revered and admired, and America is not wanting of opportunities to bring such into use in every form.

Here there is great valor in the limbs while it fails in the head. Look attentively at the drones and the cruise missiles, how powerful are the Israelis and American-armed Ukrainians in strength, targeting and lethality but only from a distance. When it comes to armies on the ground they do not fight bravely because of their corruptibility, and this springs entirely from the insufficiency of the leaders, since those who are capable are not patriotic, and each one seems to himself to know, there having never been any one so distinguished above the rest, either by valor or fortune, that others would yield to him. Hence it is that for so long a time, and during so much fighting in the past forty-five years, whenever there has been an army wholly American, it has always given a good account of itself but never won a war; the first witness to this is North Korea, afterwards Vietnam, then Gulf War I and Gulf War II, and the so-called Afghanistan War against terrorism. This is because such wars have always been banker’s false-flag wars as Major General Smedley Butler warned. The banking oligopoly of European families that has run the world for the past 500 years seek to grab land and natural resources by wars as collateral for usurious lending purposes. The people are only important as a revenue stream with no inherent dignity. A “useless eater” as Henry Kissinger called them, are those who are in no position to pay debt to creditors, a modern feudalism.

If, therefore, your illustrious organizations wish to follow these remarkable men who have redeemed their country mentioned above (even under foolish and deceiving justifications), it is necessary before all things, as a true foundation for every enterprise, to be provided with your own indigenous forces, because there can be no more faithful, truer, or better soldiers. And although singularly they are good, altogether they will be much better when they find themselves commanded by their true prince not some bought-off counterfeit ruler of fraudulent citizenry and a lackey of the Bank of London even when no longer in office. And by native-born conscripts and volunteers not disloyal migrants and those with dual citizenry. Therefore, it is necessary to be prepared with such arms, so that you can defend American valor against internal insurgents, usurpers and those holding dual citizenship. This is why mercenary contract forces and bought off conscripts are being deployed in Ukraine, because no Americans would fight such a war that is not in their interest and pursued with a broken moral compass (even though America was tricked into WWI and WWII, similar unnecessary wars by the European Colonial Powers for their gain at the expense of American blood and treasure).

The world today is divided into ideological camps by elites to divide and conquer. The adherents of each tell us with great assurance where we’re at and what we should do about it. You should not believe any of them, especially from easily duped patriots who are fooled moral fools.

And although the Chinese military may be considered very formidable their people are not warlike and are not known as fierce combat soldiers. Nevertheless the Colonial Powers are trying to make out China as evil Communism, even by conservatives. Should America find a way to align with China against the evil European Colonial Powers their goose would be cooked. This is why the Deep State recently desperately tried to start a war between China and the US which Trump squashed. Unsurprisingly, a British propagandist has successfully and cleverly persuaded many Americans that war with China is inevitable and in line with classical Greek understandings of the need for war (George Macpherson, The Thucydides Trap: How an Ancient Chinese Historian Defined Contemporary US-China Rivalry, 2022).

There is a defect in both ideological camps (that of the European Colonial Powers’ bogus wars camp for what amounts to effectually be a Mafia Pseudo-Democracy versus Everybody Else, whether Communist, Socialist, Nationalist, Islamist, Catholic, Buddhist , Hinduist or Nones – see Alex Krainer, Socialism versus Free Market Capitalism: the False Dichotomy, 2025), by reason of which a third order would not only be able to oppose them but might be relied upon to overthrow them.

This opportunity, therefore, ought not to be allowed to pass for letting America at last see her liberator appear. Nor can one express the love with which he would be received in all those provinces which have suffered so much from these foreign and internal purges (e.g. color revolutions), with what thirst for revenge, with what stubborn faith, with what devotion, with what tears. What door would be closed to him? Who would refuse obedience to him? What envy would hinder him? What American would refuse him homage? To all of us this barbarous, mafia-like dominion stinks (see Michael Frenzese, Mafia Democracy: How Our Republic Became a Mob Racket, 2022). Sure, today you are living in luxury with your professional sports diversions tantamount to those of the ancient Roman Coliseum, but soon all that will be smashed due to the false necessity to pay the national debt to those who forced America to accrue it fighting others wars of kleptocracy (see John Heathershaw, Indulging Kleptocracy: British Service Providers , Post Communist Elites, and the Enabling Corruption, 2024).

Facilitation: How Powers and Principalities Work

A special word about political naivete and assassinations: political naivete can get one assassinated more so than resistance.

The classical story about assassination by political facilitation is the Biblical story of King David and Basheba in the book of 1st Samuel, 12:7. The story deals with King David’s desire to cover up his impregnating of a married woman, Bathsheba, who was pregnant with his child. Bathsheba made a habit of bathing where the King could observe her and be titillated, perhaps the ancient equivalent of pornography. David then ordered his military general Joab to send Bathsheba’s military soldier husband Uriah to the front of a contrived war whereby he was killed. This covered up David’s adultery.

A widely known protocol is that no one is allowed to speak truth about the king in their court except for small children and in some cases by their court jester or advisor.

Nathan, the King’s advisor and prophet, can only tell King David an indirect parallel story of a poor man whose only possession was a lamb which provided milk for his children. Then a traveler came to a nearby rich man and the rich man wanted to influence the traveler for pecuniary purposes by giving him a banquet, but the rich man didn’t want to part with one of his own flock or herd of animals. Instead, he confiscated the poor man’s lamb to cook and feed the visitor (and presumably would have killed the poor man to keep his theft from being revealed).

Upon hearing this analogous parable to David’s crime of stealing someone’s wife, adultery and murder, this kindled David’s anger as King who had court powers over his flock of people. Then David proceeded to say: “As the Lord lives, the man who has done this deserves to die, and he shall restore the lamb four-fold, because of he did this thing, and because he had no pity”. David asked who has done such a thing? And Nathan replied: “You are the man”.

King David never murdered Uriah directly nor directly ordered a murder hit on him. He just facilitated or enabled it to happen so he could claim plausible deniability. David deceived himself that he could hardly be blamed for lusting after a beautiful woman taking baths where he was forced to observe. His second self-deception was he believed he did not kill Uriah directly or contract for such a hit, as even Joab consoled him that such things happen in war. His third deception is that a king could not be accused and punished because he had the divine right of kings to do acts necessary to protect his people in war. Moreover, under the Ten Commandments only individual acts were prohibited, not institutional acts of a ruler.

As Peter Berger says this story indicates all moral imperatives should be grounded in human responsibility, by both David and Bathsheba, not hiding behind the social roles of a ruler, a victim or woman, and not based on institutional fictions such as the Lone Gunman assassination theory (Peter L. Berger, The Precarious Vision: Social Fictions and Christian Faith, 1961). Political assassins are made not born and are institutional crimes not by a lone gunman.

Political assassinations, energy crises, droughts, and floods are often government facilitated, not always natural events, nor acts of God or a Market bubble and bust, but for hidden political purposes. It is crucial to learn that foreign and domestic governments, and their appendages, work by seeming invisible Facilitation.

The Mandragola – “Oh fine, as if God grants graces to for evil as for good”.



In my play The Mandrake Root (The Mandragola), I tell a fictional story about a young, beautiful wife of a rich, old fool, Nicia, who desires a son and heir but has not been able to produce sperm. A marriage broker, Ligurio, masquerades as a doctor and collaborates with a corrupt priest Friar Timoteo. Callimaco masquerades as a doctor and convinces Nicia to drug Lucrezia with mandrake as a claimed fertility herb. But the spooked side effect is it supposedly will kill the first man to have intercourse with her. An unwitting fool is found to be a gigolo in Callimaco. The priest, doctor and her mother convince her to sleep with Callimaco to comply with her husband’s desire. A child is conceived and everyone is happy.

This story suggests there is no sin if everyone is happy. But this has all been pulled off by fraud. Nonetheless, sometimes, in wars or marital infertility, it is a lesser evil to commit fraud than mass murder or a murder of passion. The same applies with dealing with the ruling mafia class. It is sometimes better to go underground and with an issue like unjust wars than it is to confront the perpetrators as long as one does not indulge in gratuitous evil. If one needs to commit evil out of necessity to preserve the integrity of the nation, one should covertly seek penance privately with a priest but without virtue signaling of their repentance afterward.

It is better to be feared and respected than loved especially when one is being oppressed and depopulated and sometimes better to commit fraud than war. This latter admonition was on display when Pres. Trump trumped the Israeli prime minister’s call for America to destroy Iran, when Trump lied that the US had obliterated Iranian nuclear facilities, ending its “raison-detre” for demolishing Iran. The Israeli prime minister went along with the fraud because he needed to be perceived as ending Iran’s nuclear program threat to Israel. Moral of this real-life parable is sometimes fraud is better than war and you have to be willing to get your hands dirty if you are going to make a difference.

We all want to do good and be perceived as doing good that forms the collective conscience. But sometimes we need to do a lesser evil to do good but must install safeguards against gratuitous evil. As I wrote in my Discourses I-6, “one cannot under cover of good do evil”. Evil is evil (avoid books like Leo Strauss’s Thoughts on Machiavelli, which libels and distorts what I wrote calling me a teacher of evil and irreligious. Instead read Raymond Angelo Belliotti, Machiavelli’s Secret: The Soul of the Statesman, 2015). For an explication of my Christian Realism read my messenger’s 1-star book review of Leo Strauss’s book on Amazon books dot com.

Let, therefore, your illustrious houses take up this charge with that courage and hope with which all just enterprises are undertaken, so that under its standard our native country may be ennobled, and under its auspices may be verified that saying of Petrarch:

Virtu contro al Furore Prendera l'arme, e fia il combatter corto: Che l'antico valore Negli italici cuor non e ancor morto.

Moral virility (not the same as moral piety or virtue) against (oppressive) power shall advance the fight, and by combat, mafia power shall soon be put to flight: For the old American valor is not dead, nor in the American’s hearts is it extinguished.

Paraphrased by Wayne Lusvardi, messenger, Sun City, Arizona