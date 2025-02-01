Share this postMachiavellian ManAn Electron Microscope Pix of DNA Looks Like an Egg CrateCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAn Electron Microscope Pix of DNA Looks Like an Egg CrateWhere's the double helix?Wayne LusvardiFeb 01, 20255Share this postMachiavellian ManAn Electron Microscope Pix of DNA Looks Like an Egg CrateCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22Sharehttps://web.archive.org/web/20121201042423/http://cdn.theatlantic.com/static/mt/assets/science/dn22545-dna-imaged-with-electron-microscope-for-the-first-time.jpeg5Share this postMachiavellian ManAn Electron Microscope Pix of DNA Looks Like an Egg CrateCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22Share
Where did you find this gem Wayne???
We are formed from the clay of the earth according to the legendary book of theism and as ya'll know I am a strong supporter of the earth is a giant ball and we occupy a crater of that ball.....aka crater theory. Sure looks like DNA is a crater.
Interesting how science warped everything to make beilive and we fell for it without asking proofs.
All comments below are very insightful.
right, this is the best we have, they say. What is that dimple, thymine or adenine, or the phosphate backbone? What fluorescent dyes or preparations were used to stain the nucleus/chromatid, etc. How did they unravel the chromosome strands. I tried to track down how Julius Bodo Unger discovered guanine in bat guano and Kossel and Neumann found the other three bases, thymine from calf thymus, adenine from adenoids/pancreas, cytosine from calf thymus again! But can't even find those papers.