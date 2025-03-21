Share this postMachiavellian ManAmbulances as Truth Bearers in a World Where Everything is a LieCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAmbulances as Truth Bearers in a World Where Everything is a LieWayne LusvardiMar 21, 20255Share this postMachiavellian ManAmbulances as Truth Bearers in a World Where Everything is a LieCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share5Share this postMachiavellian ManAmbulances as Truth Bearers in a World Where Everything is a LieCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share
Robert Mendelsohn, MD, wrote in his book: Confessions of a Medical Heretic: "If you're dying, stay out of the hospital. You'll get better."