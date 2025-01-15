NOT MEDICAL ADVICE – LAYMEN’S INTERPRETATION FOR DISCUSSION PURPOSES ONLY

You know what's the BIGGEST mistake I see natural-healing enthusiasts make?



They're passionate about avoiding western medicine... in theory.



They do all the "right" things:

Follow their prevention program religiously

Watch all the natural healing videos online



Preach about natural healing to everyone who'll listen

But when the chips are down...



When disaster ACTUALLY strikes...



When it's THEIR loved one clutching their chest...



When it's THEIR child with severe abdominal pain...



They PANIC.



And in that moment of crisis, they do exactly what everyone else does:

They rush to the hospital where they are promptly snuffed out.



According to the Medical Industrial Complex's OWN DATA:

25% of Emergency Room deaths are caused by doctor action/inaction



Going to the ER increases your chance of death by 30%!

The proof?

When emergency rooms close and doctors go on strike... death rates GO DOWN!

Every single time.



A 2008 review published in the journal Social Science & Medicine found that mortality rates decreased during doctors’ strikes...



In Israel (2000), a prolonged doctors' strike led to a significant drop in mortality rates, particularly in cities most affected by the strike...



In Los Angeles, a one-month strike in 1976 resulted in an 18% decrease in mortality...



Similarly, in Colombia, mortality rates dropped during physician strikes...



The examples are endless.

My advice to you:



Don't just collect information—build your arsenal.

Learned about lowering dangerous fevers naturally with bowel cleansing? Get that castor oil in your pantry NOW.

Discovered the power of Vitality Capsules for preventing emergencies? Stock them TODAY.

Read about specific herbs for heart episodes? Order them IMMEDIATELY.

Every piece of knowledge should translate into something tangible in your emergency kit (like the "Emergency Room in a Box" inside Total Health Accelerator—my personal, tried-and-true natural healing emergency kit).

Here’s the action plan:

Spend one hour per week learning natural healing emergency protocols

Immediately order or gather what you need based on what you learned

Dedicate 1-2 hours weekly throughout the year to building both your knowledge AND your supplies

By the end of 2025, you'll be UNSTOPPABLE

No overwhelm.

No endless studying.

Just steady, powerful progress—and a growing arsenal of natural solutions.

And if you want to prevent the majority of these emergencies from happening in the first place...

Ensure you achieve 3 bowel movements per day with Vitality Capsules.

Remember, if you're currently having less than 1 bowel movement per day, don't overwhelm yourself about reaching 3 immediately.



Start somewhere — anywhere.

As your gut health improves, you'll naturally progress toward that optimal goal.

Afternote - (AlterNOTive medicine apparatchiks are more interested in saying “but there is no virus” instead of finding real solutions that help people. Even Marxists would say they avoid “praxis”. When asked, they don’t know how to enable the body to heal. They don’t know what to do when someone has pneumonia for example. But, Dr. Jennifer Danels, MD, has a course that has an intervention for pneumonia that involves laying on a bed face down with your head out over the side of the bed near the floor, inducing coughing, taking home made saline solution orally, and flushing the bowel with the help of VitalityCapsules. Your bowel and intestine, not your only your lung, is where the infection source is. Daniels offers a course in how to avoid hospitals for even acute care. Don’t attempt this without taking Daniels’ course.

NEVER DISREGARD COMPETENT MEDICAL ADVICE BECAUSE OF SOMETHING YOU READ IN OR ACCESSED THROUGH THIS MATERIAL.