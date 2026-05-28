Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

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andy's avatar
andy
5d

Scratch a liar, find a thief.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nFrp7Z9wEU

Scratch an indig/nation, find an organized thiefdom.

All cogs & animals are equal, but some nobles are obliged to extra helpings of equal so's they can fulfill that noblesse oblige bilge-brochure.

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