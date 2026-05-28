“We say to our children not to lie, but Trump does it every day” – a male friend at my gym

Allow me to state from the start of this article, this is no defense or endorsement of Donald Trump as acting president of the United States, arguably to many the greatest betrayer of the American People ever. Rather, this article is to respond to the above statement told to me by a friend that insinuates Trump is a pathological liar who constantly lies about everything, thus corrupting our children when we tell them not to lie. What my friend doesn’t recognize is that removing Trump from office would change nothing for the better because he was “selected” not elected, by a Uni-party of billionaire oligarchs from both parties. One party played “bad cop”, the other “good cop”, to get Trump elected. And the gullible public swallowed the (obvious) deception.

According to Niccolo Machiavelli, all presidents must at least protect the State from foreign invasion and domestic insurrection and corruption. This is different than the morality of a parent who must protect his children from thieves, robbers, rapists and, more recently, sexual traffickers over the Internet, and must raise infants with unconditional love but older children conditionally.

Public morality must be divided at the micro (familial) and macro (political) levels. This doctrine is also called Raison d’etat (reasons of state dictates that a nation’s survival, security, and national interests take absolute precedence over moral, ethical, or legal constraints and grants immunity to rulers who must do “dirty work” to preserve the nation).

Examples:

· Winston Churchill knew the Nazi military codes had been busted by British intelligence during WW2. He could have saved lives by informing London residents what day and time Nazi bombers were scheduled drop bombs on the city. But if he did that the Nazis would then have known their codes were compromised (but not informing citizens made secrecy absurd and mostly useless except to elites who had such knowledge).

· President Ronald Reagan sold arms to Iran to fund the Contras to fight the so-called Communist Sandinistas in Nicaragua in the 1980’s. Iran-Contra made $48 million from arms sales to Iran, but only $3.8 million was diverted to the Contras. The remainder went to funding other covert operations, most likely drug running the proceeds of which funded the CIA and money laundered through the Vatican Bank. Reagan denied (or lied) about having foreknowledge of this arrangement and maintained “plausible deniability”. But was this lying for a legitimate “reason of state”?

· President Abraham Lincoln, a sort of Judeo-Zionist of his day, wrote a letter in 1862 to the New York Tribune stating: “My paramount object in this struggle is to save the Union, and is not to save or destroy slavery”. He later abandoned the idea of saving the Union and switched to eliminating slavery by issuing the Emancipation Proclamation. He was a charismatic speaker and wrote classic speeches based on the Old Testament Bible. He ordered General Sherman to conduct total war and burn down Atlanta, burn all crops, kill civilians and children (and rape women). It was allegedly the first war in world history where civilians were targeted. It was an “uncivil” war. He consulted with Karl Marx before proceeding with “total war” on the South. Northern industrialists and financiers were the beneficiaries of the war not even the slaves who had no cotton economy to depend on and were not integrated into the industrial economy until the mid 1900’s. He is not considered a liar but a realist in history books, but the winners write the history of all wars. Did the results of the war serve the interests of the People and did Lincoln lie?

Such situations of necessary lying are not often faced by parents that I can think of. Although lying to children about Santa Claus is a ritual designed by parents to teach children when they get old enough to understand, that the adult world is made of lies as there is no Santa Claus (while absurdly insisting there was a Jesus Christ and Christmas celebrated his birthday).

Necessary Lying and Immorality Can be Condoned if it is Not Gratuitous

Parental protection of their family often isn’t by fraud or lying unless it involves something like the Epstein Files scheme which involved recruiting and compensating young women to perform sexualized massages to political elites in Epstein’s residences in Manhattan, Palm Beach and Epstein Island to blackmail politicians. The entire Epstein operation was fraudulent and carried out with deception. Another exception might be the case of film producer Roman Polanski who drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl at a private photo audition. Her parents sent her to the photo shoot unchaperoned and with plausible foreknowledge of expected sexual coercion in the hope of making their child an eventual movie star or financial gain for her mother who was an actress. The 13-year-old girl’s biological father was absent, and she was being raised by her mother and a stepfather (who published a cannabis magazine called “Marijuana Monthly”, who made no effort to protect his stepdaughter). The girl’s mother’s motives were arguably fraudulent and gratuitous.

Gratuitous means being without a reasonable or proper excuse, unnecessary, operating for personal gain, or inflicting pain on a third party for personal gain.

The morality of a ruler must at minimum preserve The State from foreign invasion and domestic insurrection is different from the morality of a parent who must protect his family from predators. Machiavelli advocated using fraud in some situations, such as war, because it led to no loss of life. He wrote a play The Mandrake Root about an elderly king who had married a young woman but couldn’t get her pregnant so he could have a successor. The local priest arranged to have a matchmaker find a gigolo doctor to give a magic potion of mandrake root to the queen that would induce pregnancy (fertility clinics were not invented in the 1500’s). Eventually every character in the play got what they wanted: the king got a progeny, the queen’s reputation was protected, the priest got a bribe, and the gigolo got to seduce the queen. The moral of the story is that fraud and deception can be useful and is not inherently immoral. Shakespeare wrote a play with a similar plot titled “Alls Well That Ends Well”.

But Machiavelli never condoned evil, saying: “one cannot under cover of doing good, do evil” (The Discourses I:46). To Machiavelli, even if lying or immorality is for some paramount good, one needs to seek inconspicuous penance, consider reparations to any victims, and consider the impact on their soul (the uncorrupted self and the effect of this corruption on close intimates).

Trump’s Gratuitous War

Which brings us to Trump’s Iran War ostensibly being conducted to appease the Judaic billionaires who currently have taken over the Congress, much of the courts, and the presidency. Is Trump’s justification of the war a lie and are his actions gratuitous? In my May 7 article “Trump’s Cronies Brokering Iran Oil Sales to Prop Up Iran’s War Effort and the US Dollar”, I made the case that Trump’s war does not serve the interests of the American People as his justification for the war was fighting a mercenary war for Israel to prevent a nuclear war. But Iran has no nuclear weapons as far as can be ascertained. Is Trump’s rationale for the war a “half-truth” or a lie?

Trump is the first American president to ever operate his businesses, including his family bitcoin business, in an openly self-serving fashion using his powers as president to the advantage of his family and cronies in his administration. Trump’s intentionally confusing and self-contradicting statements about the war could be seen as justified to not disclose to Iran his true strategy. But, again, he is operating the war to the financial benefit of those in his administration. He would be violating Machiavelli’s distinction of doing necessary evil for the greater good and inflicting gratuitous evil. Machiavelli is often falsely accused of being a teacher of evil. But Trump is in violation of even Machiavelli’s moral line in the sand to avoid gratuitous evil.