Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

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andy
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"Myths are public dreams, dreams are private myths.” Bankers & priapic-privation equity converge-consolidate the two & it’s a nightmare.

“Follow your bliss…” until you’re walking on water-balloon blisters, your water breaks, & Rosemary’s gangrene baby swallows you whole.

Good ol’ Joseph Campbell.

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