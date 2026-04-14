AI Metastasizes Itself - The Unavoidable End of AI Technology?
The only solution would be analog technology
Listen to Rob Braxman on new AI-Busting Software. This could destroy electronically digitized information systems such as public utilities, power plants, currency exchange systems, and military intelligence. But who would switch off the AI system?
"Myths are public dreams, dreams are private myths.” Bankers & priapic-privation equity converge-consolidate the two & it’s a nightmare.
“Follow your bliss…” until you’re walking on water-balloon blisters, your water breaks, & Rosemary’s gangrene baby swallows you whole.
Good ol’ Joseph Campbell.