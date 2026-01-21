Re: Everyone Hates Israel Now Because Our Institutions Made It Personal

Caitlin Johnstone is a young Australian blogger who has “woken” up to the ugly realities of the Palestinian War funded and supported by the US. She uses the term “making Gaza personal” to mean the Internet has made us individually aware of this genocide for the first time.

But this isn’t the first time such a depopulation event has occurred, just the first one in the media for her generation. This has been going on domestically in nearly every city in the US (minus the bombing and ground attack) for decades under the banners of redevelopment, eminent domain and urban renewal in the US. It is what has caused homelessness in the US, as old, obsolete housing and commercial districts that provided cheap housing for the underclass were demolished as “slums” to make way for upscale restaurant and tourist venues for oligarchs to enrich themselves. Sure, landowners were provided just compensation but not the month-to-month renters who had no recorded leases and thus no compensable stake that could be protected or recompensed under the Fifth Amendment that provided for Just Compensation. There are no relocation benefits for month-to-month renters in eminent domain projects as there is for property and business owners.

The Palisades/Altadena fires in California were just a different twist on this murderous social engineering by displacing upper class homeowners with ocean view homesites. Which begs the question: “Why were homeless people in Los Angeles relocated by government funded NGO’s to outdoor camping tent sites in the high fire zones in Malibu area where their campfires were sure to stoke destructive fire storms when the seasonal windstorms hit the area?” The California high fire zone government insurance system was insolvent because the fund had not collected insurance premiums from homeowners for ten years because politicians were afraid to raise insurance rates and being thrown out of office. They needed a firestorm crisis to provide a rationale for collecting insurance premiums. It’s the same tactic as happened in Laihina, in Maui County, Hawaii, where old, ramshackle mom and pop tourist venues and structures were “stealing” revenue from corporate venues and developments and needed to be burned to the ground.

Government operates by *facilitating* institutional murder by firestorms that are masked as a natural windblown brush fire. Government often blames its actions on so-called acts of God, on the forces of nature, or the ups and downs or greed of the market. It doesn’t directly evict people or train arsonists to burn homes. Instead, it just invisibly *facilitates* such events to provide “plausible denial” that they were complicit in such institutionalized crimes. This is like political assassinations that are also facilitated but then blamed on “lone gunmen” or the mentally ill. Put differently, they are “personalized” as individual not institutional crimes, to use Johnstone’s felicitous phrase.

This is why I am (preposterously) opposed to the Ten Commandments because it individualizes morality and make us blind to institutional crimes and murder (like COVID) and the legal immunity of government officials. This is why establishment oligarchs are funding efforts to erect monuments of the Ten Commandment on courthouses. The Ten Commandments place blame on individuals and draw attention away from institutional lying, deception, fraud and murder because government has a monopoly on legalized violence. Politicians are immune from justice under the Divine Right of Kings, emergency powers laws, and the doctrine of “raison d’etat” (reasons of the state). Caitlin Johnstone would agree that Gaza is an institutional crime. We live in a social world of institutions whether we like it or not. The Ten Commandments was devised by elites to make sure that the coercive and often murderous, but invisible, actions of those institutions remain attributed to individuals.

The Biblical story of how King David got away with murder of the military officer husband of his female lover, is the classical template of this type of (organized) crime. For King David merely had to cheaply ask for forgiveness of the Judaic priests who were dependent on his largess for their livelihoods. Once the king could no longer hide his adultery and murder, King David confessed his crime and asked for forgiveness from the Judean God which was magically granted based by merely uttering a few words and sacrificing nothing. Otherwise, King David did not have to provide compensation for the loss of bride price installment payments to the adulteress’s family. Nor did he volunteer to take the place of his general on the war front for a war the King specially concocted to separate the general from his wife so he could have an affair with her. This is what Christian theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer called “cheap grace” (cheapened forgiveness). When Jesus reportedly came along, he declared that he had come “not to abolish the law but to fulfill it” himself - meaning no one would any longer escape justice by virtue of their elite status, wealth or government position as allowed under old covenant Judean law.

In WW2 Germany, Martin Niemoller wrote “they” (the Nazis financed by both Wall Street and British banks) came for the Communists and nobody cared. Then they came for the Socialists and still nobody cared. Then they came for the Unionists and again, who cared? And when they came for Niemoller, there was no one left to care at all. Johnstone has just belatedly discovered that nobody s coming to save her or her generation from the predations of malevolent government. A day late and a dollar short as they say.

If I were Johnstone, I would start by reading E. Michael Jones’ book The Slaughter of the Cities: Urban Renewal as Ethnic Cleansing. US urban renewal is about decimation of the underclass not removal of slums (that increase the tax base for greedy municipalities). It became a de facto crime to be living in cheap housing on land that could be upzoned for generating higher property taxes that avoided having to raise everyone’s taxes (regressive taxation of the worst kind).

Those people like Stephen Greenhut (Abuse of Power: How the Government Misuses Eminent Domain) who warned about the abuses of eminent domain for redevelopment, not for public utility projects, have long been forgotten.

And to clarify, it is not Israel per se who is behind the Gaza War but the Bank of London that needs to acquire resources and land as collateral for bank loans or go bankrupt due to the end of the US dollar Ponzi scheme and musical chairs. Israel is just their puppet, controverting what is reported in the mainstream media. The Gaza War is, however, an exposure of the hypocrisy of Judaism for such people as radio host Dennis Pragerwho has claimed for decades what distinguishes Israeli’s is their superior moral law not their religious faith per se. But many Israelis are opposed to the Gaza War, so it is wrong to blame the Israeli people for such an extermination. And Israel-Britain is America’s special ally. Johnstone needs to be more nuanced, or she will end up unintentionally “facilitating” and justifying recrimination against the wrong people. Johnstone is a sloppy, self-righteous pretend journalist who writes popular but yellow journalism, despite her drawing justified attention to the Gaza War racketeering but not the larger institutional banking and monetary crimes behind it.

