andy
2d

Gangs —“institutions”— are people. Individuals.

Corporations, despite what “another” gang has decreed, are not people — but they, corporations, are peopled.

People, persons, individuals —predisposed ones, in their millions & billions— concentrate to do the extroverts’ square-the-circle jig.

Extroverts siphon their energy from others.

They also siphon away their responsibility to others.

Ox Bow Incident rope dances prevail. As a predominate feature. Not an anomalous bug.

Extroversion is eminent domain a la Fight Club.

And The Professor & The Madman & the OED sea something-drown-something (20 volumes of slip-sliding-away in its 2nd edition) bibles the tribals in all their “institutional” con/figurations.

Extroversion dissolution is TBTF, is the essential business of Scrabble-playing sapiens.

Word games.

Double s/literacy.

It’s a particle.

It’s a wave.

It’s whatever the hell our headcount says it is.

Charles Lutwidge Dodgson Lewis Carroll (what’s in a name, or noosed string of them?):

“I don't know what you mean by 'glory'," Alice said.

Humpty Dumpty smiled contemptuously. "Of course you don't- till I tell you. I meant 'there's a nice knock-down argument for you!’"

"But 'glory' doesn't mean 'a nice knock-down argument'," Alice objected.

"When I use a word," Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, "it means just what I choose it to mean- neither more nor less.”

"The question is," said Alice, "whether you can make words mean so many different things.”

"The question is," said Humpty Dumpty, "which is to be master-that's all.”

Alice was too much puzzled to say anything; so after a minute Humpty Dumpty began again. "They've a temper some of them- particularly verbs: they're the proudest- adjectives you can do anything with, but not verbs- however, I can manage the whole lot of them! Impenetrability! That's what I say!”

Through the Looking Glass, Ch. VI

Accountants, cooking the books, & cannibal-pot “beef” — it’s what’s for dinner (breakfast, lunch, desserts & snacks, too), here’s a super-spectrum who takes the “sick” out of forensic if disbelief is suspended & aliases himself “Lew Carroll” ( “And I know my life would look all right If I could see it on the silver screen” ~ James Dean, Eagles … Hunt brothers, not as much, but still pretty silvery, & slippery ):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76l88OPEZ6E

***

Twin sibling scribes. I used to read your brother’s good stuff, too.

Thanks to you both.

