A Rescue Letter for Single Parents of Groomed Sex Industry Victims

“The System” – the prevailing social order; the establishment (typically used with the cliché “you can’t beat the system”). “A bad system can beat a good or weak person every time”.

“My assignment is to tell you a secret truth – that you can achieve any goal you want…What is that secret truth? It’s the theory and practice of systems. Those words may mean nothing to you now, but that’s about to change. But let me be clear: I am not going to tell you to spend all day meditating or to switch to a probiotic diet…but there will be serious work required here in order to complete the process of reaching the goals you set for yourself”

--Shiva Ayyadurai, Your System-Your Life, 2016.

An election campaign group I am working with to place a purely independent candidate on the ballot or as a write-in candidate for the upcoming US presidential election, was recently contacted by a desperate single mom in California seeking help. The mom was requesting help to stop the physical abuse and drugged control of her vulnerable 19-year-old daughter from online predators who groomed and coaxed her to leave home and forced her into prostitution as soon as she turned 18. Below I offer a letter template to empower single moms to hold the prevailing powers accountable and attempt to rescue those duped and enticed into such sex slavery.

This crime was committed over the period of one year by online groomers influencing an underage girl who was homeschooled. The online grooming occurred when her single mother had to go back to work after the COVID Lockdown due to manipulated price inflation and her daughter was home alone and vulnerable to social media. The mom had previously sought out police to rescue her daughter from the pimp house she was living in. But the police reportedly told her there was nothing they could do because she was 18 and her daughter was claiming untouchable transgender rights. The mom contacted the Shiva Ayyadurai-For-President (Shiva4President.com) campaign because she could not find anyone to trust in the corrupted court and welfare systems nor churches in California.

Decades ago, I worked in the Los Angeles County courts with abused children. I volunteered to determine if I could somehow find a strategy to help empower the parent to rescue her daughter from forced prostitution in which the victim was somewhat complicit.

In my experience referring someone to, say, a psychologist, lawyer, or even a priest was useless because if the daughter was truly a biological transgender or a bad seed or pathological, there would be nothing we could do. If blame lay only with dysfunctional families, policy prescriptions would be virtually useless. If blame lay with the sin of the perpetrators and the daughter, any effort to extricate her from the prostitution “system” would be useless. This is because the victim was slowly “converted” into prostitution over the course of a year to the point she left home willingly but without foreknowledge that she was being “groomed” as a prostitute.

Moreover, sociology tells us the government “system” operates to cover up the reality that bureaucracies are all self-seeking and self-perpetuating organizations because they never have to be exposed to a market (see Anthony Downs, Inside Bureaucracy, 1967). Now all large businesses also do not expose themselves to the market as they are all monopolies run by psychopaths. This “system” is part of the problem in its creation of a legal status for transgenderism and in decriminalizing prostitution to make crime profitable to new immigrants.

In such a system, prostitution was a way unskilled migrants could live in luxury under our Capitalist Oligarchical government and big business that wanted a labor pool of only slave laborers. The Pimps could even be said to be criminal entrepreneurs of sorts (see Jim O’Reilly, Capitalism as Oligarchy, 5,000 Years of Diversion and Suppression, 2015). The problem was not sin per se, but a social system where isolated and vulnerable young people can be enticed into prostitution through the schools, police, therapists, laws, and government apparatchiks under the guise of transgenderism.

This is no different than the bamboozlement of adults into unsafe and ineffective immunizations, unnecessary wars, overkill surgeries, so-called liberation lifestyles, purely convenience abortions etc. Social policies are designed to uncouple us from those groups that can protect us from predation: the family, the ethnic group, the male-female bond, the child-dad-protector bond, the neighborhood, labor unions, or churches. During the COVID Lockdown strip clubs remained open but churches were closed and their ministers paid off.

Laws forbid schools from informing parents that their child has been persuaded to change their gender by medical and hormonal means. As a consequence, it is forbidden to inform the parent of initiation of their child into prostitution. Some California cities have declared they are “Pedo-Friendly Cities”, making it even more difficult if a prostitution ring is being run in their city. Another problem is that homeschooled children who are home alone while their single mother works are unsupervised and exposed to social media that can brainwash the child to rebel at parental control. Social media is worse than porn.

Below is a letter template I wrote for the above-described single mom in an attempt to apply a “systems approach” to her problem (see Shiva Ayyadurai, PhD, Your System-Your Life, 2016). I have deleted the names and locations to protect the innocent. The letter is an attempt to make the system of government accountable by requesting a health and welfare check by police and medical authorities and, if warranted, the removal of the victim from the pimp house to an undisclosed safe house. Perhaps this letter template will be useful to those involved in fighting the de facto legalization of prostitution under the guise of transgender rights. The victim and her mother in this true story are both Americans not immigrants.

DRAFT LETTER TEMPLATE

The Honorable District Attorney

County of Jefferson

123 System Boulevard

Gullions Bar, CA 96097

Re: Innocence Brown, age 19, request for welfare check, groomed into prostitution

This letter is to request legal action to assist me in getting my 19-year-old daughter into a safe and non-abusive living situation after she was groomed and initiated into a prostitution ring around April 2023 in Death Valley under the pretense of protecting her transgender identification rights. I am requesting the District Attorney’s office investigate alleged prostitution activities run by a person named “John” at 12345 Demonic Street, Death Valley, CA 92328. I am also requesting a welfare check by police and medical authorities of her current well-being and, if warranted, removal from her current place of living to a safe and undisclosed group home for a period to regain her health until she can sort out her life. I request being consulted where she might be placed as foster home parents are notorious for raping and assaulting children, let alone 19-year old women.

I am prepared to sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury that I have observed and have personal knowledge that my daughter “Innocence” is underweight, malnourished, and has been to County Hospital Emergency Room, Blight, California, in the recent past for vaginal bleeding and a broken bone in her leg. I am enclosing a photograph of Innocence before her initiation into prostitution to aid in her identification. I have evidence of my daughter being physically assaulted, exploited, terrorized by having her pets killed in her presence, malnourished, drugged, shaken down for money, and forced into sex slavery to generate revenues for her pimp and his network. I understand that prostitution is illegal in California under Penal Code 647-b.

I have previously sought police intervention, but they told me my daughter has rights under the law for a transgender identifying person to separate from their family. The issue at hand is not my daughter’s purported transgender selection or even family emancipation but her current situation of being held as a hostage and abused by those who have groomed her into prostitution.

I am a single-mother and have confronted my daughter’s groomer to no avail. I have tried to communicate with my daughter, but her groomers always interfere and verbally threaten her.

I am hoping the community can responsibly respond to this request as I am powerless otherwise.

Sincerely,

Tanna Brown

P.O. Box 100

Eagle Mountain, CA 92328

(999) 999-0000

CC:

County Supervisor - 99th district

Jefferson County

700 H Street, Suite 2450

Blight, CA 92328

State Senator

1000 O Street

Sacramento, CA 94814

Honorable Mayor

City of Blight

666 Corruption Way

Blight, CA 92328

Honorable Sheriff

County of Jefferson

67890 Jail Street

Blight, CA 92328

Prostitution Impact Mindfulness Program - PIMP

Director

3456 Hooker Drive. #185

Blight, CA 92328

Linda Muckraker, Editor

Jefferson County Times Newspaper

88888 Opinion Drive., Suite 3

Blight, CA 92328

Digital Managing Editor

KCCC – TV

100 Slanted Vision Blvd.

Blight, CA 92328

Note: The opinions expressed above do not necessarily reflect those of Shiva Ayyadurai.