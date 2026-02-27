“With Bile Reflux called Heartburn, multiple factors are often stacking together – food, portions, fiber, timing, stress, sleep. When enough factors align, symptoms spike. Triggers feel random but are not. Once you see what is happening, symptoms lose their power” – Michael R. Meyers, Bile Malabsorption Diet, 2026.

NOT MEDICAL ADVICE – FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY

If you experience an acid flare up in your throat, stomach, and intestines (called gastroesophageal reflux or GERD), physicians are typically going to prescribe:

* Proton Pump Inhibitor drug to lower stomach acid,

* H2 blockers to block histamine and mucus in nasal passages that stimulate release of more stomach acid,

* Vastly reducing fat in one’s diet that triggers release of bile to break down fat,

* Avoiding alcohol,

* Raising the pillow on your bed so acid does not backflow (reflux) up the esophagus during sleep when one is horizontal,

* Eating oatmeal to soak up any excess bile that can also burn tissues, and

* Reducing salt intake.



None of this offers a cure and treatment is problematic if a blood test later reveals what was believed to be Acid Reflux is effectually Bile Reflux. In such case, reducing stomach acid is the last thing to do. Acid and histamine blockers may inhibit absorption of Vitamin B-12, calcium and magnesium, impair immune functions, increase the risk of bone fractures, and increase the risk of kidney damage and cardiovascular health. The above Bile Reflux self-management protocol is like an anti-diabetes diet. Balancing blood sugar and pH of stomach acid and bile is also crucial. Excessive stomach acid is Acid Reflux and excessive bile is Bile Reflux.

Alternative medicine doctors are also prone to prescribing soothing palliatives that might heal the burnt tissues, such as licorice, aloe vera, zinc carnosine and glutamine. This is likely to only compound the problem because the issue isn’t excess stomach acid but an acid deficiency resulting in a surge in alkaline bile that also burns tissues like acid does, only worse.

You will know the above to be true if you’re like me and you have an 8-hour bout of throat and abdominal acid flare up where you throw everything known to reduce acid (baking soda, antiacid calcium lozenges, pancreatic enzymes, pepsin, bismuth Pepto Bismol, simethicone to reduce gas, alkaline fruits and vegetables such as bananas, melons, and broccoli with sulphur). This is to say nothing about over-the-counter aluminum alginate which fortunately I didn’t try. The only thing that stopped excruciating acid burning and massive pressure on the lungs and heart, was Activated Charcoal, which is pH neutral. But it took me 8 hours to figure that out, leaving the three back flow valves on my digestive tract, burnt and perhaps scarred. Those valves consist of muscle not cartilage and are now scarred and perhaps permanently damaged. You would think that doctors in a hospital ER would prescribe something acid neutral, like charcoal, until they knew whether they were dealing with Acid Reflux (caustic) or Bile Reflux (alkaline). But the apparent standard of care is to prescribe anti-acid remedies that worsen Bile Reflux as that is apparently where the drug companies make money to keep community hospitals solvent (see Jennifer Daniels, MD, The Lethal Dose: Why Your Doctor is Prescribing It, 2013

The problem we all face in such situations is not solely or necessarily psychopathic physicians or greedy private, investor-owned hospitals but the nature of institutions themselves: a country run by banks will always be in debt, a state that needs to prop up the debt and its money can only do so by perpetual wars, a nation run by the corporate media will never know the truth, and health care run by Big Pharma will never cure disease or reveal the secret sauce in vaccines. Instead, the local operation of a $250 million/year hospital is sustained but as a sociological symbol of a quasi-religious temple with priests that wear innocent white coats, just as young women do who symbolize they are virgins by wearing white wedding dresses. But people keep clamoring for useless and deadly cancer treatments and keep going back to churches that promise them eternal life if they provide legitimacy for absurd wars. Both leaders of hospitals and churches wear white robes (see Lewis Coser, Greedy Institutions, 1974 and the academic book Robert Grafstein, Institutional Realism: Constraints on Rational Actors, 1992). But back to the issue at hand of Bile Reflux.

If it wasn’t for my sociological suspicion and skepticism about all institutions, I wouldn’t have found a YouTube video by Dr. Eric Berg, Chiropractor, on What is Bile Reflux?. I would still be taking antiacid potions to no avail. Berg had Bile Reflux himself and unequivocably states it is an acid deficiency syndrome mimicking diabetes.



Once I began supplementing with Betaine Hydrochloride (HCL) my symptoms began to lessen. Among the symptoms were “instant diarrhea” which comes from excessive bile and gives you no chance of making it to a bathroom. My physicians had no prescription for this. I researched the over-the-counter product Imodium © (loperamide) but it stated not for use in heartburn diarrhea. I found out by trial and error not to supplement with bile extract, although bile salts might help but only maybe a fourth of a capsule.

Bile Reflux derives from stomach acid deficiency. I couldn’t get to sleep until I started taking HCL even before bedtime. And needle like pain persisted in my lower intestine and colon, probably from a leaky gut intestine allowing caustic bile to flow into the Interstitial Space between organs. But gradually this subsided. This became concerning when I felt needle like pain near my lungs and heart, which also disappeared. What was floating in my system I have no idea, but neither did the doctors.

Then I discovered Michael R. Myers book, Bile Acid Malabsorption Diet: Stop Urgent Diarrhea, 2026. Myer’s book outlined a protocol to alleviate Bile Reflux symptoms by experimenting with six factors:

1. Fat intake and fat threshold which is different for everyone.

2. Portion size of food. Large meals could trigger too much bile to be released.

3. Fiber type – fat soluble or water soluble. Soluble fiber can bind bile acids and slow transit. Insoluble fiber increases bulk and speed and can present an immediate emergency. But timing of fiber is more important than type says Myers. He advises against stacking different fibers. Fiber won’t fix the instant diarrhea before stabilizing fat and timing can. Myers says to stop chasing fixes and not to eliminate all fat as a balanced diet leads to stability.

4. Meal timing. Meals should occur at regular times. Fasting should be avoided. You’ve got to get the abdominal tract and metabolism back in rhythm like music. My doctor put me on a 5-day fast which I aborted after 3 days. Bile is not a toxin nor a mistake says Myers. When bile backs up into the colon where it should not be you get water secretion, movement of waste, urgency of removal. This is not Irritable Bowel or SIBO (Small Intestinal Bowel Overgrowth of bacteria).

5. Stress. Stress can trigger a flare event.

6. Sleep Quality. I couldn’t sleep because of the needle like pain in my lower abdominal tract going into the colon (below the belly button). So, I first had to stabilize fat intake, acid supplementation, and reduce excessive exercise (see below).

I would add that vigorous abdominal exercise like doing 100 sit ups or gym crunches, doing stretching to alleviate back neuropathy, doing bench weightlifting, can twist and sprain the backflow valves in your digestive tract, which are muscles, and trigger Heartburn. The Sciatic Nerve crosses the colon and if you have leaky gut that nerve can become irritated by otherwise beneficial bile. That can lead to pain, sleep problems, and stress that no one seems to have an answer to what you are experiencing.

No supplement can offer any magic in resolving or managing Bile Reflux without first finding one’s own solutions according to the variables outlined by Myers (personal fat threshold, food portions, fiber type, meal timing, etc.). Nonetheless, the following supplements have been found helpful:

1. Heartburn Hero by Enzymedica (550 mg. alginic acid, prickly pear cactus, betaine HCL, 160 mg calcium carbonate) can reduce gas and diarrhea. Same product under brand name Heartburn Soothe, by Enzymedica.

2. De Bloat, Suku Vitamins (chamomile, ginger, fennel) to reduce burping, belching and gas.

3. Gastrazyme Upper GI Support (Vitamin A 865 mcg, Gamma Orazanol 100 mg, mulberry leaf 20 mg, Vitamin U methylmethionine sulforium chloride 10 mg).

CONSULT YOUR PHYSICIAN ON ANYTHING ADDRESSED IN THIS ARTICLE.