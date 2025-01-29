“And the Lord sent (the court jester) Nathan to (King) David. He came to him and said to him: “There were two men in a certain city, the one rich and the other poor. The rich man had many flocks and herds; but the poor man nothing but one little lamb, which he had bought. And he brought it up, and it grew up with him and with his children; it used to eat of his morsel, and drink from his cup, and lie in his lap, and it was like a daughter to him. Now there came a traveling guest to the rich man, and he was unwilling to take one of his own flock or herd to prepare for the wayfarer who had come to him, but he took the poor man’s lamb and prepared it for the man who had come to him. Then David’s anger was greatly kindled against the man; and he said to Nathan: ‘As the Lord lives, the man who has done this deserves to die, and he shall restore the lamb fourfold because he did this thing, and because he had no pity.’ Nathan said to David, ‘You are the man’”. – II Samuel 12:1, Old Testament, an allusion to King David sending his general Uriah into a war where he died, so that David could have his wife Bathsheba whom he had committed adultery with and was pregnant. David brings Uriah back from the war for three days hoping he would impregnate his wife so David’s adultery would not be discovered. But Uriah remained steadfast in his adherence to the tabu of intercourse during times of war. David sends word through Joab to reassign Uriah to the most dangerous place in the battle line to make sure he is killed by the enemy. After the plot succeeds, Joab informs David and sends a message of absolution of responsibility: “That’s the way the ball bounces. That's just how things go in war, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and there's not much you can do about it.". Purely coincidental. David’s hands were clean because he never so much as touched Uriah. The above parable was played out, at least in part, in real life by the governor of California (see here).

An understanding of how bewildering causes of wildfires have plausibly been “facilitated” by powerful elites and not merely set by arsonists, or due to homeowner negligence, or from microwave beams from a satellite, nor pure acts of nature, needs to be explained.

Unstoppable high pressure wind vortexes can fan firestorms and “firenados” indirectly facilitated by powerful elites without any need for conspiracy theories about arson or combustion by directed energy weapons from satellites (which is technically infeasible). The stage can be set for such a seemingly spontaneous catastrophes especially in older, non-code-conforming stick-built housing tracts adjacent to forests called Wilderness-Urban Interface (WUI) zones. Such events occur where airborne embers from fires in homeless encampments relocated into the area by politicians, ignites a brush fire, such as occurred in the Pacific Palisades. Once ignited, such facilitated fires rapidly hop from home to home at 1000-degrees F overpowering the capability of homeowners wetting rooftops to save their homes. And once everyone uses a garden hose to wet the roof, water line pressure drops making hose lines good for nothing (unless they deploy a gasoline powered swimming pool pump, are capable of using it, and can climb up on a sloping roof in a knock down wind storm).

The fires can then be touted as proof of global warming by intellectual elites whose material interests are dependent on the environmentalist political economy and against the people. The trick is to make what is malevolently created by elites seem an act of god or nature or industrial climate change. The invisible facilitation of spectacles (wildfires, plagues, floods, etc.) is devilishly described by Niccolo Machiavelli in his classic book The Prince, which explains how violence is carried out against the people through socially engineered spectacles. The people intuitively comprehend such violence may be created by elites for social control but can’t quite put their finger on how it is magically pulled off (see Yves Winter, Machiavelli and the Orders of Violence, 2018). Thus, the people are prone to embrace urban wildfire conspiracy theories like laser beams from satellites and subconsciously resign themselves to being penned up inside 15-minute cities with no independence from the state.

California’s elites have successfully wiped out entire remote mountain villages and communities from raging fires so many times (Paradise Fire, Cedar Fire, Camp Fire, Thomas Fire, the Oakland Firestorm) they have it down to a drill.

Similarly, elites have known for centuries how to cook up and facilitate epidemics. This same facilitation process was historically deployed to genocide American Indians who were forcefully displaced from their habitats near water resources of rivers and lakes, relocated to arid desert areas, and had their main source of protein food from bison wiped out. American Indians were stressed by use of force which resulted in what has been euphemistically called epidemics, although measles, smallpox, malaria and bubonic plague are caused by malnutrition and from stress due to political oppression, not from “germs”.

The words “germs” and “global warming” or “climate change” refer to external things that have been objectified to mean things one has no control over, or things caused by industrialization or Capitalism, when they are effectually under the control of political elites. They are a scapegoat, bogeyman or bogey-thing, or ideology, propped up by bad faith used by persons who actively use it to cover up their intentions and actions.

It can also mean that man-made, malevolent intended firestorms are acceptable if we only can harden building structures and combustible vegetation against fire by engineering better improvements.

Urban fringe wildfires and epidemics are social constructions, but once defined as real acts of nature or global warming they are real in their consequences. The same elite facilitation process used to induce Urban Edge Wildfires was used for the bugaboo COVID pandemic (see chapters 8 “Is Establishment Medicine an Injurious Scam?” in Denis Rancourt, Hierarchy and Free Expression, 2013).