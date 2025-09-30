Dr. Chris Martenson, MD, pathologist, toxicologist, has done a definitive analysis of the Charlie Kirk execution. Read his study here

LINK - ANALYSIS SOLVES KIRK CASE – POINTS AWAY FROM ROBINSON’S POSITION

Summary

1. The observed overpressure event in Charlie’s neck and upper torso is consistent with a high velocity rifle found entering his neck and then torso – HIGH CONFIDENCE

2. The chance a .30-06 round fired from Tyler Robinson’s alleged perch did NOT penetrate and exit the back of Kirk’s neck is extremely low (impossibly low). HIGH CONFIDENCE

3. Therefore the actual shot must have come from some other elevated local to Kirk’s left. MEDIUM CONFIDENCE

4. No small pistols of any sort could replicated the observed effects – HIGH CONFIDENCE

5. No exploding mic/pager – HIGH CONFIDENCE

It’s my understanding that the University Police allowed Charlie’s Security Team to fly drones over the rooftops an hour before the event started, but were told they could not fly them during the event. So why then did the University Police not secure the rooftops? This whole thing stinks to high Heaven. IMO Tyler Robinson was set up as a patsy just like Oswald was. Neither fired one round.