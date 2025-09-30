Dr. Chris Martenson, MD, pathologist, toxicologist, has done a definitive analysis of the Charlie Kirk execution. Read his study here
LINK - ANALYSIS SOLVES KIRK CASE – POINTS AWAY FROM ROBINSON’S POSITION
Summary
1. The observed overpressure event in Charlie’s neck and upper torso is consistent with a high velocity rifle found entering his neck and then torso – HIGH CONFIDENCE
2. The chance a .30-06 round fired from Tyler Robinson’s alleged perch did NOT penetrate and exit the back of Kirk’s neck is extremely low (impossibly low). HIGH CONFIDENCE
3. Therefore the actual shot must have come from some other elevated local to Kirk’s left. MEDIUM CONFIDENCE
4. No small pistols of any sort could replicated the observed effects – HIGH CONFIDENCE
5. No exploding mic/pager – HIGH CONFIDENCE
It’s my understanding that the University Police allowed Charlie’s Security Team to fly drones over the rooftops an hour before the event started, but were told they could not fly them during the event. So why then did the University Police not secure the rooftops? This whole thing stinks to high Heaven. IMO Tyler Robinson was set up as a patsy just like Oswald was. Neither fired one round.
All due respect, the type of weapon and its positioning has no bearing if the event was faked, as it appears to have been. That sort of talk reminds me of JFK, where we still argue ... the mob, CIA, Castro, the Ruskis, all overlooking another possibility - no one shot JFK. It was faked.
Trump's ear shot, and now Charlie Kirk, fake, fake, fake. I've watched a slowed-down video of the CK shooting, and his shirt moves upward, his mouth disappears and returns, blood hits his shirt and then disappears, and his shirt seems to have underlying materials, say tubes, in it.
To do this, you might suggest, would require compliance with news media, police, judges, medical personnel ... yep.
Are you saying that the patholigst cannot be corrupted to write a fake report? Because that is where I am at in my life. Counterfeit documents are created real time and have been created since the dawn of time to prove that events happened. Official records make something beilivable. Sacred scriptures records seal a beilif system.