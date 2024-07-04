Machiavellian Man

Hocus Pocus, Mucus Pukus: How Pharma Thwarts Mucus Immune Barrier
If we can clear mucus when sick from cold or flu, we feel better - then we die?
  
Be Very Afraid of 'Organoids'...But Blindly Trust Malevolent Medical Institutions!
Why did so many people obediently get the Bugaboo COVID-19 Shots?
  
What Was Known About Sepsis in 1894: Antiseptic Phenols
A synopsis of Lectures on Autointoxication in Disease, or, The Self Poisoning of the Individual, Charles Bouchard, 1894. Preface by Thomas Oliver, MD…
  
Why is there No Virus in Test Tubes of Measles, HIV-AIDS or SARs Respiratory Viruses?
“Every profession is a conspiracy against the laity” to acquire prestige, power and authority, and wealth. - George Bernard Shaw, The Doctors Dilemma
  
Koch's Postulates are a Diversionary Fool's Errand
BUT ALT MED IS REPLICATING IT
  
Man Of The Hour - MothMan's ICU Story of Weaponized Medical Torture
Don't Miss It. Mothman is a commenter on this website who left this comment.
  
Chlorine Dioxide - Iodine Treatment for Antibiotic Resistance Sepsis
PURE OPINION - NOT MEDICAL ADVICE IF YOU HAVE SEPSIS SYMPTOMS SEEK A PHYSICIAN ASAP Below is an article by Dr. Mark Sircus, Oriental Medical Doctor OMD…
  
Nicotine Tightens Intestine Joints Alleviating Leaky Gut Sepsis (aka COVID)
PURE OPINION, NOT MEDICAL ADVICE The deceptive anti-smoking health movement started in the 1970’s funded by Big Pharma in a TV media war with Big…
  
Machiavelli on War: "Let Christ be your army captain"
Following Niccolo Machiavelli’s typology of knowledge, there are three types of books about him: the pop books that depict an inaccurate caricature of…
  
Why FDA Pushes Low Fat, No Meat Diet - Leaky Gut from Overkill Rx
PURE OPINION, NOT MEDICAL ADVICE - REVISED JUNE 1 @ 5:20 PM PACIFIC TIME Why does the FDA and food producers over advertise low or no fat, no meat or…
  
Aloe Vera can Heal Leaky Intestine and Insidious Sepsis
Here are some examples of why drinking aloe vera juice can be beneficial to your overall health: 1. Aloe vera contains a ton of beneficial …
  
Chemist Ray Peat on Carrot Salad as Antidote to Endotoxins
Kills "Bugs" Bunny
  
