Machiavellian Man
Hocus Pocus, Mucus Pukus: How Pharma Thwarts Mucus Immune Barrier
If we can clear mucus when sick from cold or flu, we feel better - then we die?
14 hrs ago
Wayne Lusvardi
6
June 2024
Be Very Afraid of 'Organoids'...But Blindly Trust Malevolent Medical Institutions!
Why did so many people obediently get the Bugaboo COVID-19 Shots?
Jun 27
Wayne Lusvardi
7
What Was Known About Sepsis in 1894: Antiseptic Phenols
A synopsis of Lectures on Autointoxication in Disease, or, The Self Poisoning of the Individual, Charles Bouchard, 1894. Preface by Thomas Oliver, MD…
Jun 24
Wayne Lusvardi
1
Why is there No Virus in Test Tubes of Measles, HIV-AIDS or SARs Respiratory Viruses?
“Every profession is a conspiracy against the laity” to acquire prestige, power and authority, and wealth. - George Bernard Shaw, The Doctors Dilemma
Jun 21
Wayne Lusvardi
4
Koch's Postulates are a Diversionary Fool's Errand
BUT ALT MED IS REPLICATING IT
Jun 19
Wayne Lusvardi
8
Man Of The Hour - MothMan's ICU Story of Weaponized Medical Torture
Don't Miss It. Mothman is a commenter on this website who left this comment.
Jun 16
Wayne Lusvardi
9
Chlorine Dioxide - Iodine Treatment for Antibiotic Resistance Sepsis
PURE OPINION - NOT MEDICAL ADVICE IF YOU HAVE SEPSIS SYMPTOMS SEEK A PHYSICIAN ASAP Below is an article by Dr. Mark Sircus, Oriental Medical Doctor OMD…
Jun 10
Wayne Lusvardi
1
Nicotine Tightens Intestine Joints Alleviating Leaky Gut Sepsis (aka COVID)
PURE OPINION, NOT MEDICAL ADVICE The deceptive anti-smoking health movement started in the 1970’s funded by Big Pharma in a TV media war with Big…
Jun 7
Wayne Lusvardi
9
Machiavelli on War: "Let Christ be your army captain"
Following Niccolo Machiavelli’s typology of knowledge, there are three types of books about him: the pop books that depict an inaccurate caricature of…
Jun 4
Wayne Lusvardi
2
Why FDA Pushes Low Fat, No Meat Diet - Leaky Gut from Overkill Rx
PURE OPINION, NOT MEDICAL ADVICE - REVISED JUNE 1 @ 5:20 PM PACIFIC TIME Why does the FDA and food producers over advertise low or no fat, no meat or…
Jun 1
Wayne Lusvardi
3
May 2024
Aloe Vera can Heal Leaky Intestine and Insidious Sepsis
Here are some examples of why drinking aloe vera juice can be beneficial to your overall health: 1. Aloe vera contains a ton of beneficial …
May 30
Wayne Lusvardi
5
Chemist Ray Peat on Carrot Salad as Antidote to Endotoxins
Kills "Bugs" Bunny
May 26
Wayne Lusvardi
6
